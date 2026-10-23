Warriors vs. Grizzlies: Where to Watch, Injury Report and Everything You Need to Know

The Golden State Warriors host the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday at Chase Center in San Francisco. Both teams enter this matchup looking to respond after contrasting performances during their season openers. Golden State fell hard to Los Angeles, while Memphis arrives with momentum after an explosive offensive display. Several injury concerns could influence rotations, making Friday’s lineup decisions worth watching closely.

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When is Warriors vs. Grizzlies, and what time does the game start?

The Warriors face the Grizzlies on Friday, October 23, 2026, at Chase Center. Tipoff is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. Pacific Time, giving Golden State its first home game. The matchup takes place Saturday, October 24, at 2:00 a.m. UTC. Indian viewers can catch the game at 7:30 a.m. IST on Saturday.

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Where can fans watch Warriors vs. Grizzlies live?

Fans can watch the game through NBC Sports Bay Area and designated regional broadcasts. Listed options include PCK-GSW, WATN, and DAZN-MEM, subject to regional restrictions. NBA League Pass offers streaming access for eligible subscribers outside restricted broadcast markets. Fubo and Prime Video may also provide coverage through applicable channel subscriptions.

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What is the Warriors vs. Grizzlies injury report?

Golden State enters Friday with several important players unavailable or facing uncertain timelines. Charles Bassey is questionable with a knee issue, while Brandin Podziemski has back concerns.

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Kristaps Porzingis remains out amid recurring symptoms associated with postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome. Moses Moody continues to recover from a ruptured left patellar tendon suffered in March. Jimmy Butler III is also sidelined while recovering from a torn right ACL.

Memphis has its own concerns heading into the Warriors’ home opener. Cedric Coward is doubtful with a left wrist sprain, while Isaiah Stewart is questionable with an ankle injury. Their availability could affect Memphis’ wing depth and frontcourt options against Golden State.

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Team Player Status Injury / Reason Warriors Charles Bassey GTD Knee Warriors Brandin Podziemski GTD Back Warriors Kristaps Porziņģis OUT Recurring POTS symptoms Warriors Moses Moody OUT Left patellar tendon Warriors Jimmy Butler III OUT Torn right ACL Grizzlies Cedric Coward GTD Left wrist sprain Grizzlies Isaiah Stewart GTD Ankle

Which Warriors players are injured or questionable?

Bassey and Podziemski are the immediate concerns for Friday’s matchup. Bassey’s knee issue could further limit Golden State’s center rotation, particularly with Porzingis unavailable. Podziemski’s back problem creates uncertainty around the team’s shooting and backcourt depth. Moody and Butler remain longer-term absences, leaving the Warriors without two experienced rotation options.

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Stephen Curry remains central to Golden State’s offensive plans after scoring 23 points against the Lakers. His workload and supporting cast could become more important if additional players miss Friday’s game.

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Which Grizzlies players are injured or questionable?

Coward is doubtful because of a left wrist sprain, while Stewart remains questionable with an ankle issue. Their final statuses could influence Memphis’ rotations on both ends. The Grizzlies will also look to build around Ja Morant and their young supporting cast. Ty Jerome’s outstanding opener has already given Memphis another scoring option.

What are the expected starting lineups?

Golden State could start Stephen Curry alongside Brandin Podziemski or De’Anthony Melton in the backcourt. Yaxel Lendeborg and Draymond Green could fill the forward positions, with Al Horford or Gui Santos potentially starting at center. Podziemski’s back issue could influence that decision.

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Memphis could counter with Ja Morant, Desmond Bane, Jaylen Wells, GG Jackson II, and Zach Edey. These projected lineups remain subject to official confirmation before tipoff.