Warriors vs. Kings: Where to Watch, Injury Report and Everything You Need to Know

The Golden State Warriors host the Sacramento Kings at Chase Center on Saturday for a preseason matchup featuring an intriguing storyline. Ben Simmons is expected to make his Kings preseason debut against the Warriors after missing the entire 2025–26 season while addressing ongoing physical issues, including chronic back problems. With both teams assessing their rotations ahead of the regular season, here’s everything you need to know about where to watch, the latest injury updates, and which players could take the floor.

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When is Warriors vs. Kings, and what time does the game start?

The Golden State Warriors host the Sacramento Kings on Saturday, October 10, 2026, at Chase Center in San Francisco. Tipoff is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. PT (8:30 p.m. ET), which translates to 7:30 p.m. CT and 6:30 p.m. MT.

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As a preseason game, the matchup could feature shorter stints for established stars and more opportunities for younger players. Stephen Curry’s minutes and Ben Simmons’ potential Kings debut will be among the key storylines to watch, although both players’ availability and playing time should be confirmed closer to tipoff.

Where can you watch Warriors vs. Kings live on TV and streaming?

Warriors fans in the Bay Area can check NBC Sports Bay Area for the local broadcast, while Kings fans can watch on NBC Sports California. The Kings’ official preseason schedule lists NBC Sports California as the TV provider for Saturday’s game.

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Streaming options depend on your location and subscription. Fans can check the NBA’s Tap to Watch page for confirmed viewing options, including whether NBA League Pass is available in their area. Regional blackout restrictions may apply, so check the listing before tipoff.

What is the Warriors vs. Kings injury report?

The Warriors will be without Jimmy Butler III and Moses Moody as they continue recovering from serious knee injuries, while Kristaps Porziņģis remains out indefinitely with an undisclosed health issue. For the Kings, Keegan Murray’s availability is uncertain after missing the October 8 game against the Lakers. Malik Monk also sat out that matchup for rest, while Ben Simmons was still preparing for his preseason debut.

Team Player Status Injury/Reason Update Warriors Jimmy Butler III Out Right ACL tear Expected to return around February 2027, according to coach Steve Kerr. Warriors Moses Moody Out Left patellar tendon rupture Expected to return around February 2027. Warriors Kristaps Porziņģis Out indefinitely Undisclosed health issue His availability remains uncertain, with no confirmed return timeline. Kings Keegan Murray Day-to-day Undisclosed issue Missed the October 8 game against the Lakers. His status for the Warriors matchup remains unconfirmed. Kings Malik Monk Unconfirmed Rest in previous games Missed both preseason games against the Lakers for rest. His next opportunity to play is against Golden State, but his availability has not been confirmed. Kings Ben Simmons Unconfirmed Not injury-related; ramping up Missed the Lakers game while preparing for his preseason debut. He was expected to have a chance to play against Golden State, but confirmation is pending.

Which Warriors players are injured or questionable against the Kings?

Golden State will be without Jimmy Butler III and Moses Moody as both recover from serious knee injuries, with coach Steve Kerr anticipating their returns around February. The bigger uncertainty is Kristaps Porziņģis, who remains out indefinitely with an undisclosed health issue. His absence has complicated the Warriors’ frontcourt plans, leaving the team to evaluate alternative lineups during preseason.

Without Butler and Moody, Golden State will also need contributions from its remaining rotation players. Brandin Podziemski and rookie Yaxel Lendeborg could have important roles, although they bring different skill sets and should not be viewed as direct replacements for Moody. The Warriors are still experimenting with their rotations as they prepare for the regular season.

Which Kings players are injured or questionable against the Warriors?

Sacramento has a few availability questions to monitor. Keegan Murray has yet to play this preseason, and his absence has been attributed to an undisclosed issue.

He also missed the October 8 matchup against the Lakers, leaving his status for Saturday uncertain. Malik Monk, meanwhile, sat out Thursday’s game for rest, and there has been no confirmation of his availability against Golden State.

Ben Simmons is also a player to watch as he works toward his preseason debut. After sitting out the entire 2025–26 season, the Kings guard is looking to return to NBA action, though his expected minutes against the Warriors remain unclear. At media day, Simmons pushed back against suggestions that he had lost his passion for basketball.

“I love this game,” Simmons said. “If I didn’t, I wouldn’t have taken that year to focus on myself and get back to where I’m at.”

What are the expected starting lineups for Warriors vs. Kings?

Warriors (projected): Stephen Curry, Brandin Podziemski, Gui Santos, Yaxel Lendeborg, Draymond Green

Kings (projected): Darius Acuff Jr., Zach LaVine, De’Andre Hunter, Keegan Murray, Domantas Sabonis

Golden State has been testing different combinations during the preseason, and Kristaps Porziņģis’ ongoing absence leaves questions about the team’s frontcourt rotation. Gui Santos and Yaxel Lendeborg are among the options Kerr is evaluating for his lineup.

Sacramento is also working through its rotations, with Murray’s availability uncertain after he missed the October 8 game against the Lakers. Ben Simmons is another player to watch as he works toward his preseason debut, although his role and potential minutes remain unclear.