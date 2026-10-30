Warriors vs Lakers NBA Cup 2026: Where to Watch, Injury Report and Everything You Need to Know

The Golden State Warriors get a quick shot at revenge. Nine days after the Los Angeles Lakers beat them 127-105 on opening night, the two Pacific Division rivals meet again Friday at Chase Center, this time with NBA Cup stakes. The Lakers should have Luka Doncic back, while the Warriors are still without three key players. Both teams could also be missing a starter.

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Here’s everything you need to know.

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What Time Is Lakers vs Warriors Tonight, and How Can You Watch?

The Lakers face the Warriors on Friday, October 30, at 7 p.m. PT (10 p.m. ET) at Chase Center in San Francisco. The game streams nationally on Prime Video.

In India, tipoff is 7:30 a.m. IST on Saturday, October 31.

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It’s the NBA Cup opener for both teams in West Group C. The Lakers (4-1) come in off a win over the Clippers, while the Warriors (2-3) have won two straight after a 0-3 start.

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Who is playing and who is out for the Lakers vs. Warriors Game?

Luka Doncic is off the Lakers’ injury report after sitting out Wednesday with back tightness, a major boost for Los Angeles. Four Lakers are on the report: Walker Kessler is available, Ziaire Williams is questionable, and Cameron Carr and Adou Thiero are out.

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For Golden State, Butler (right knee), Moody (left knee) and Porzingis (not with team) are out, while Santos is doubtful with left knee tendinitis.

That means both teams could be without a starter. Williams has started all four games he’s played for the Lakers, and Santos missed the Warriors’ last game. Statuses can change before tipoff, so check the final injury report.

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Is Luka Doncic Playing Against the Warriors Tonight?

Doncic is expected to play. He was left off the NBA’s official injury report released Thursday night.

The league’s leading scorer sat out Wednesday’s 103-87 win over the Clippers with back tightness. It was the second night of the Lakers’ first back-to-back of the season, and he had played 37 minutes the night before, scoring 41 points in a 136-129 loss to Portland. Coach JJ Redick said the decision was about “just being overly cautious,” and when asked whether Doncic could return against Golden State, he said, “That’s the hope.”

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Doncic is averaging 36.0 points per game this season. In the opener against the Warriors, he had 28 points, eight rebounds and seven assists.

What is the Lakers’ Injury Report for the Warriors game, and when are the injured players expected back?

Four Lakers are on the injury report ahead of Friday’s game:

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Player Designation Injury/Reason Walker Kessler Available Left finger Ziaire Williams Questionable Left foot/heel injury management Cameron Carr Out Right oblique strain Adou Thiero Out Left knee injury management

Kessler has been playing with a splint on his finger and is good to go. Williams sat out Wednesday with heel soreness and will be evaluated before tipoff.

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Neither Carr nor Thiero has a set return date. Carr was recently assigned to the G League as he works his way back, a sign he’s getting close. Thiero is considered day-to-day.

What Is the Warriors’ Injury Report, and Who Is Out for Months?

Four Warriors are on the injury report ahead of Friday’s game:

Players Designation Injury/Reason Gui Santos Day-To-Day Knee Kristaps Porzingis Out Not with team Moses Moody Out Knee Jimmy Butler III Out Knee

Butler and Moody are the long-term absences. Butler tore his right ACL on January 19, and the Warriors hope to have him back early in 2027. Moody tore his left patellar tendon in March and is targeting a return sometime between December and January, according to ESPN’s Anthony Slater.

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Porzingis’ situation is different. He isn’t listed with an injury but as “not with team,” and Slater reports there’s “an extreme level of pessimism” that he’ll ever play for the Warriors again.

Santos missed Wednesday’s win over Minnesota and is likely to sit again. Rookie Yaxel Lendeborg, who played through a sore foot to score 26 points against the Timberwolves, is not on the report.

With some of the major names listed out, Golden State’s depth will be tested again. They will again depend heavily on Stephen Curry, who is averaging 28.8 points per game. They’ll also have to solve the problems from the opener, when Doncic and Austin Reaves combined for 51 points and Kessler went 12-for-12 with 10 dunks.

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And there are some tensions after that game, Lendeborg said of Doncic, “Being in there firsthand, just watching all of the whining and complaining, I lost all respect for him.” With Doncic back, Friday’s rematch could get heated.