Warriors vs. Lakers: Where to Watch, Injury Report and Everything You Need to Know

The Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors are set to meet again in Las Vegas for another preseason matchup. With the regular season approaching, both teams are still working through their rotations and monitoring injury concerns. Here’s everything you need to know about where to watch Warriors vs. Lakers, the latest injury updates, and the expected lineups.

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When is Warriors vs. Lakers, and what time does the game start?

Golden State and the Lakers are taking their rivalry to Vegas for a Tuesday night preseason matchup. The two sides meet on October 13, 2026, at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, with tipoff set for 7:00 p.m. PT, the same time on the arena clock. For everyone else, that means 8:00 p.m. MT in Denver, 9:00 p.m. CT in Chicago, and 10:00 p.m. ET for New York, Miami, and the rest of the East Coast.

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The Lakers are technically the home team for this neutral-site game, which has become a familiar October stop for them. It’s the second of two preseason meetings between these rivals; the one that counts comes October 21, when the Warriors head to Crypto.com Arena for the regular-season opener.

Where can you watch Warriors vs. Lakers live on TV and streaming?

NBA TV will air the game nationwide, and you can also live stream it via NBA League Pass. The Lakers game will also be broadcast locally in Southern California on Spectrum SportsNet and Spectrum SportsNet+. However, there may be instances in which the game’s local availability is subject to the TV package an individual has.

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Since NBA TV has been mentioned as the network airing the game, those watching via NBA League Pass should be able to watch as long as their market is not blacked out. Other cord-cutters can also consider live TV services that carry NBA TV, such as Fubo, YouTube TV, and Hulu + Live TV.

What is the Warriors vs. Lakers injury report?

Injury designations can change quickly in the preseason, and teams are not always required to submit full reports for exhibition games. And in this case, too, neither team is entering at full strength. Here’s the latest official injury picture:

Team Player Status Injury / Reason Warriors Jimmy Butler III Out Knee Warriors Moses Moody Out Knee Warriors Kristaps Porzingis Out / GTD Undisclosed health issue Warriors Al Horford Game-time decision Rest Lakers Walker Kessler GTD Finger Lakers Collin Sexton GTD Lower leg Lakers Ziaire Williams GTD Foot contusion Lakers Arthur Kaluma GTD Lower body Lakers Dalton Knecht GTD Undisclosed

Which Warriors players are injured or questionable against the Lakers?

The Warriors’ backcourt is taking hits left and right. Butler’s absence is the big one. He was brought in to be Golden State’s secondary playmaker and perimeter defender, and without him, Steve Kerr is asking Brandin Podziemski to grow up fast.

Moses Moody is continuing his recovery from a ruptured left patellar tendon that ended his 2025–26 season. The Warriors expect him to miss the early portion of the 2026–27 campaign, leaving them without another key wing rotation option for the preseason and start of the regular season.

Then there’s Porzingis, and honestly, nobody knows what’s going on there. He’s been away from the team for two weeks with an undisclosed health issue, and Kerr hasn’t been shy about his concern. “Yeah, I mean, you know, we want him back. He’s a really talented player, and so we thought he was in a pretty good place. So it’s definitely concerning,” Kerr said.

Draymond Green offered a more measured take on his podcast: “He will probably come back, and then it will be like, ‘Oh, y’all know he came back’… definitely sending well wishes to Porzingis and praying for him as he tries to recover from whatever it is that he’s dealing with.”

Which Lakers players are injured or questionable against the Warriors?

The Lakers’ injury concerns are more about integration than long-term absences. Kessler, the big man they traded for to anchor the defense, hasn’t played a single preseason game yet because of a jammed pinkie finger. He just returned to full practice, and JJ Redick dismissed concerns about him missing opening night.

Sexton’s lower-leg issue is “a little bit further behind,” per Redick, which threatens to delay the bench scoring punch L.A. was counting on. Williams’ foot contusion has sidelined him from the last two preseason games, and his availability could affect the starting lineup. If Reaves is good to go, the Lakers’ offense should hum, but the supporting cast around Dončić is still very much a work in progress.

What are the expected starting lineups for Warriors vs. Lakers?

The starting lineups for Warriors vs. Lakers have yet to be confirmed. Golden State could feature Stephen Curry, Brandin Podziemski, Yaxel Lendeborg, Draymond Green and Al Horford. Meanwhile, the Lakers’ lineup will depend on player availability, with Luka Doncic’s status needing confirmation after he sat out the previous preseason matchup.

Both teams could use this game to evaluate their rotations and give players more time to build chemistry ahead of the regular season. The final lineups will depend on the teams’ latest injury updates and coaching decisions.