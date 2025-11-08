Warriors vs Nuggets: Draymond Green & Co’s Stats, Box Score and Game Summary (11/7) of 2025-26 NBA Season

Stephen Curry misses his second straight game due to an unspecified illness. So it fell on Draymond Green to make a point when they arrived in Denver to take on Nikola Jokic. Though he made himself the top scorer on the team, he and Jimmy Butler couldn’t rally the Warriors to a win. The Denver Nuggets won this home game 129-104 and pushed the Warriors to a 5-5 record.

Golden State Warriors vs Denver Nuggets Player Stats

J. Butler III #10 31 16 3 3 1 0 0 1 -20 D. Green #23 26 17 6 4 1 1 3 2 -10 J. Kuminga #4 27 6 7 3 0 1 2 1 -19 M. Moody #19 19 2 3 3 1 0 0 1 -9 B. Podziemski #2 25 7 2 3 0 1 2 1 -15 BENCH T. Jackson-Davis #32 18 9 7 3 0 2 0 3 -9 G. Santos #15 6 0 4 0 1 0 0 1 0 Q. Post #21 20 14 3 1 0 0 0 2 -6 B. Hield #7 20 8 0 0 0 0 2 2 -17 G. Payton II #0 6 2 2 1 0 0 0 0 0 P. Spencer #61 23 10 6 5 0 0 2 2 -10 W. Richard #3 19 12 3 2 0 0 0 2 -10

A. Gordon #32 24 18 3 1 1 0 0 1 +4 C. Johnson #23 25 0 1 4 1 0 0 1 +25 N. Jokic #15 28 26 9 9 0 1 1 2 +16 J. Murray #27 31 23 4 8 2 1 3 2 +25 C. Braun #0 32 12 7 4 1 0 3 2 +26 BENCH H. Tyson #5 3 0 1 0 0 0 0 1 +5 Z. Nnaji #22 4 5 0 0 0 0 0 1 +3 S. Jones #21 4 2 0 0 1 0 0 0 +3 J. Valanciunas #17 16 16 6 1 0 0 0 0 +6 T. Hardaway Jr. #10 19 7 3 2 0 0 0 0 -1 B. Brown #11 18 6 1 1 0 0 1 3 -3 J. Pickett #24 4 0 2 3 0 0 0 0 +3 J. Strawther #3 6 4 1 0 0 1 0 2 0 P. Watson #8 24 10 3 1 2 1 0 1 +13

Warriors vs Nuggets: game summary and key moments

Once again we find out that the Warriors need Steph Curry a little too much. Jimmy Butler returned to the lineup as did Draymond Green. But that didn’t do much against the Denver Nuggets before their home crowd. They couldn’t repeat the success from the time they beat the Nuggets on their opening night.

Nikola Jokic scored 26 points, Jamal Murray added 23 and the Denver Nuggets improved to 5-0 at home. The Joker also sat out the entire fourth quarter and didn’t record his sixth triple-double this season.

Green and Butler scored the most for the Dubs, 17 and 16 points respectively. But the youngsters who filled in for the vets last game couldn’t go beyond single digits which cost the Warriors a road game loss. Notably Al Horford was also a late game scratch, further weakening Warriors’ frontcourt depth.

The only positive news is that Steve Kerr confirmed Curry is hoping to return against the Pacers on Sunday. Perhaps the Pacers will be a little tired out when they play against the Nuggets tomorrow in a back-to-back set.