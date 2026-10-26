Warriors vs. Nuggets: Where to Watch, Injury Report and Everything You Need to Know

The Golden State Warriors and Denver Nuggets are gearing up for a showdown where every lineup change could make a difference. With both teams dealing with injury concerns, the big question is who will step up when it matters most. Will the Warriors find a way to overcome their missing stars, or can the Nuggets make home-court advantage count? The latest injury updates and projected lineups could tell us plenty before tipoff.

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When Is Warriors vs. Nuggets, and What Time Does the Game Start?

The Golden State Warriors and Denver Nuggets are set to clash on Monday, October 26, 2026, at Ball Arena in Denver. And the matchup promises plenty of star power. Tipoff is scheduled for 8 p.m. Mountain Daylight Time (MDT), 10 p.m. Eastern Time (ET), and 7 p.m. Pacific Daylight Time (PDT). Fans can tune in for the action as the two Western Conference rivals look to make their mark early in the 2026-27 NBA season.

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Where Can You Watch Warriors vs. Nuggets Live on TV and Streaming?

The Golden State Warriors vs. Denver Nuggets game on Monday, October 26, will be broadcast nationally on Peacock and NBCSN. According to Sports Media Watch’s Warriors TV schedule, the matchup will also be available on Altitude (ALT) and Altitude+ (ALT+) for local coverage in the Denver market.

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Peacock subscribers can stream the game live, while NBCSN offers a television option through participating providers. Denver-area viewers can also check Altitude and Altitude+ for local coverage, subject to their provider and subscription.

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What Is the Warriors vs. Nuggets Injury Report?

The Golden State Warriors could be without Gui Santos, who is questionable with left knee tendinitis. Kristaps Porziņģis, Moses Moody and Jimmy Butler III are listed as out. Meanwhile, the Denver Nuggets have Cameron Johnson and Alpha Diallo listed as doubtful, while Spencer Jones and Julian Strawther are out.

Team Player Designation Injury/Reason Warriors Gui Santos Questionable Left knee tendinitis Warriors Kristaps Porziņģis Out Postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome Warriors Moses Moody Out Knee Warriors Jimmy Butler III Out Knee Nuggets Cameron Johnson Doubtful Ankle Nuggets Alpha Diallo Doubtful Wrist Nuggets Spencer Jones Out Hamstring Nuggets Julian Strawther Out Knee

Which Warriors Players Are Injured or Questionable Against the Nuggets?

The Golden State Warriors have three players listed as out and one questionable ahead of their October 26 clash with Denver. Kristaps Porziņģis (illness), Moses Moody (knee) and Jimmy Butler III (knee) are out, while Gui Santos is questionable with left knee tendinitis. Santos’s availability could affect Golden State’s rotation and lineup options against the Nuggets.

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Which Nuggets Players Are Injured or Questionable Against the Warriors?

The Denver Nuggets have two players listed as doubtful, and two ruled out ahead of their October 26 clash with Golden State. Cameron Johnson is listed as doubtful with an ankle injury, while Alpha Diallo is listed as doubtful with a wrist injury. According to Sports Illustrated, Spencer Jones (hamstring) and Julian Strawther (knee) are listed as out. These absences could limit Denver’s wing depth and defensive flexibility against the Warriors.

What Are the Expected Starting Lineups for Warriors vs Nuggets?

The Golden State Warriors could feature Stephen Curry, Brandin Podziemski, Yaxel Lendeborg, Gui Santos and Draymond Green in their projected starting lineup against Denver. However, Santos is questionable with left knee tendinitis. The Warriors are expected to have Curry, Green and Podziemski available after their return from rest. The Denver Nuggets could start Jamal Murray, Christian Braun, Aaron Gordon, Cameron Johnson and Nikola Jokić. However, Johnson is doubtful with an ankle injury, which could force Denver to adjust its starting lineup.

Both teams could make late changes depending on player availability, so the confirmed starting fives should be checked closer to tipoff.