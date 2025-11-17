brand-logo
Latest
NFLNASCARMLBNBAGolf

More

Newsletters

Think Tank

AllLatestES ThinkTankNewsletter HubNFLGolfNBACollege BasketballNASCARWNBATennisBoxingOlympicsUFCSwimmingMLBTrack and FieldGymnasticsSoccerCollege Football
Home/NBA

Warriors vs Pelicans: Stephen Curry & Co’s Stats, Box Score and Game Summary (11/16) of 2025-26 NBA Season

ByCaroline John

Nov 16, 2025 | 9:55 PM EST

Link Copied!
Home/NBA

Warriors vs Pelicans: Stephen Curry & Co’s Stats, Box Score and Game Summary (11/16) of 2025-26 NBA Season

ByCaroline John

Nov 16, 2025 | 9:55 PM EST

Link Copied!
feature-image

Imago

feature-image

Imago

The Warriors’ six-game road trip brought them to New Orleans to compete against the last-seeded Pelicans. It’s a new era for the Pels, who play their first game under new head coach James Borrego. But that was no guarantee of an instant win. Even without Stephen Curry attempting to surpass MJ, the home side was severely outmatched. They fell 124-106, sinking to 2-11 on Borrego’s first day on the job. The Bay, meanwhile, continues its hot streak by going up 9-6.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Golden State Warriors vs New Orleans Pelicans player stats

ADVERTISEMENT

Golden State Warriors

PLAYERMINPTSFG3PTFT REBASTTOSTLBLKPF+/-
STARTERS
Jimmy Butler III#1031186-81-15-53106302+21
Draymond Green#232583-132-50-0106521 4+23
Stephen Curry#302892-111-64-553400 3+18
Moses Moody#4333210-168-124-540131 2+22
Will Richard#32294-91-50-071200 1+11
BENCH
Trayce Jackson-Davis#32321-10-00-011000 2-4
Gui Santos#15531-31-30-000000 2-4
Al Horford#202062-52-50-0261200-1
Quinten Post#211041-41-41-270000 1-2
Buddy Hield#720114-83-60-022130 1+2
Gary Payton II#01200-20-10-030012 4+1
Pat Spencer#61531-11-10-002100 0-4
Brandin Podziemski#226198-133-70-033000 1+7
Jonathan Kuminga#1DNP
TEAM TOTAL12443-94 (46%)24-56 (43%)14-17 (82%)47342114423

New Orleans Pelicans

PLAYERMINPTSFG3PTFT REBASTTOSTLBLKPF+/-
STARTERS
Herbert Jones#22962-70-32-2212204-22
Trey Murphy III#2531206-132-66-6825303-10
Derik Queen#222592-40-05-6761022-11
Saddiq Bey#4129114-102-51-2712201-15
Jeremiah Fears#025177-140-03-4514012-14
BENCH
Karlo Matkovic#172042-30-10-023120 1-3
Yves Missi#212584-80-00-2721111-3
Jose Alvarado#1525186-123-83-3134000-1
Micah Peavy#14400-00-00-0110000+2
Bryce McGowens#111383-60-12-4100100-7
Jordan Hawkins#241552-61-50-0420002-6
Kevon Looney#55DNP
Zion Williamson#1DNP
DeAndre Jordan#9DNP
TEAM TOTAL10638-84 (46%)8-29 (28%)22-29 (76%)452220114 16

Warriors vs Pelicans: Game summary and key moments

Within a day of firing Willie Green, the New Orleans Pelicans had their first challenge: facing the Golden State Warriors on back-to-back wins against the Spurs. They also have Stephen Curry coming off 46 and 49-point outings that tied him with Michael Jordan for most 40+ point games after turning 30. However, things didn’t go exactly as predicted for either team, except for the outcome, which saw the Pelicans lose.

Curry didn’t attempt to surpass His Airness tonight. He was held to 9 points on 2-of-11 shooting. He made it to the charity stripe five times and missed only one of his shots. Moses Moody was the star of the show. He kept the integrity of a starter by making the first quarter count, exploding for 21 points. He tied the Splash Bros for most threes in one quarter and made franchise history while finishing with a game-high 32 points and a career-high eight 3-pointers.

The struggling Pelicans had more points in the paint (56 to the Warriors’ 36), and both teams almost matched each other in rebounds. They were near even with turnovers too, but it was the Warriors who converted them into 27 points compared to the Pels’ 20.

Among the Warriors’ 47 rebounds, Draymond Green took the most, 10, yet made only 8 points and got into foul trouble. He even argued with a fan who taunted him with comments about Angel Reese (the Chicago Sky star is a better rebounder than a scorer).

Neither Green nor the fan was ejected after the confrontation.

The Pelicans showed some aggression in the second half and almost caught up with the Dubs. However, Jimmy Butler again managed to widen that gap with a steal and breakaway dunk. He finished the game with 18 points and a fashionable entrance.

On an unrelated note, Jordan Poole and Kevon Looney didn’t suit up for this game. But they had the most heartwarming reunion with Stephen Curry on the sidelines.

The Warriors get a short break before taking on the Orlando Magic on Tuesday night. James Borrego and the Pelicans have only 24 hours to regroup before a tough matchup against the Oklahoma City Thunder tomorrow.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

logo

EssentiallySports is the home for the underserved fan, delivering storytelling that goes beyond the headlines. As a media platform, we combine deep audience insights with cultural trends, to meet fandom where it lives and where it goes next. Founded in 2014, EssentiallySports now engages with an audience of over 30m+ American sports fan on its website and 1m+ readers on its newsletters daily.

Sports

Sports

Full Spectrum Services LLP © 2025 | All Rights Reserved