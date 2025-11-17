Warriors vs Pelicans: Stephen Curry & Co’s Stats, Box Score and Game Summary (11/16) of 2025-26 NBA Season

The Warriors’ six-game road trip brought them to New Orleans to compete against the last-seeded Pelicans. It’s a new era for the Pels, who play their first game under new head coach James Borrego. But that was no guarantee of an instant win. Even without Stephen Curry attempting to surpass MJ, the home side was severely outmatched. They fell 124-106, sinking to 2-11 on Borrego’s first day on the job. The Bay, meanwhile, continues its hot streak by going up 9-6.

Golden State Warriors vs New Orleans Pelicans player stats

Golden State Warriors

PLAYER MIN PTS FG 3PT FT REB AST TO STL BLK PF +/- STARTERS – – – – – – – – – – – – Jimmy Butler III #10 31 18 6-8 1-1 5-5 3 10 6 3 0 2 +21 Draymond Green #23 25 8 3-13 2-5 0-0 10 6 5 2 1 4 +23 Stephen Curry #30 28 9 2-11 1-6 4-5 5 3 4 0 0 3 +18 Moses Moody #4 33 32 10-16 8-12 4-5 4 0 1 3 1 2 +22 Will Richard #3 22 9 4-9 1-5 0-0 7 1 2 0 0 1 +11 BENCH – – – – – – – – – – – – Trayce Jackson-Davis #32 3 2 1-1 0-0 0-0 1 1 0 0 0 2 -4 Gui Santos #15 5 3 1-3 1-3 0-0 0 0 0 0 0 2 -4 Al Horford #20 20 6 2-5 2-5 0-0 2 6 1 2 0 0 -1 Quinten Post #21 10 4 1-4 1-4 1-2 7 0 0 0 0 1 -2 Buddy Hield #7 20 11 4-8 3-6 0-0 2 2 1 3 0 1 +2 Gary Payton II #0 12 0 0-2 0-1 0-0 3 0 0 1 2 4 +1 Pat Spencer #61 5 3 1-1 1-1 0-0 0 2 1 0 0 0 -4 Brandin Podziemski #2 26 19 8-13 3-7 0-0 3 3 0 0 0 1 +7 Jonathan Kuminga #1 DNP – – – – – – – – – – – TEAM TOTAL 124 43-94 (46%) 24-56 (43%) 14-17 (82%) 47 34 21 14 4 23 –

New Orleans Pelicans

PLAYER MIN PTS FG 3PT FT REB AST TO STL BLK PF +/- STARTERS – – – – – – – – – – – – Herbert Jones #2 29 6 2-7 0-3 2-2 2 1 2 2 0 4 -22 Trey Murphy III #25 31 20 6-13 2-6 6-6 8 2 5 3 0 3 -10 Derik Queen #22 25 9 2-4 0-0 5-6 7 6 1 0 2 2 -11 Saddiq Bey #41 29 11 4-10 2-5 1-2 7 1 2 2 0 1 -15 Jeremiah Fears #0 25 17 7-14 0-0 3-4 5 1 4 0 1 2 -14 BENCH – – – – – – – – – – – Karlo Matkovic #17 20 4 2-3 0-1 0-0 2 3 1 2 0 1 -3 Yves Missi #21 25 8 4-8 0-0 0-2 7 2 1 1 1 1 -3 Jose Alvarado #15 25 18 6-12 3-8 3-3 1 3 4 0 0 0 -1 Micah Peavy #14 4 0 0-0 0-0 0-0 1 1 0 0 0 0 +2 Bryce McGowens #11 13 8 3-6 0-1 2-4 1 0 0 1 0 0 -7 Jordan Hawkins #24 15 5 2-6 1-5 0-0 4 2 0 0 0 2 -6 Kevon Looney #55 DNP – – – – – – – – – – – Zion Williamson #1 DNP – – – – – – – – – – – DeAndre Jordan #9 DNP – – – – – – – – – – – TEAM TOTAL 106 38-84 (46%) 8-29 (28%) 22-29 (76%) 45 22 20 11 4 16 –

Warriors vs Pelicans: Game summary and key moments

Within a day of firing Willie Green, the New Orleans Pelicans had their first challenge: facing the Golden State Warriors on back-to-back wins against the Spurs. They also have Stephen Curry coming off 46 and 49-point outings that tied him with Michael Jordan for most 40+ point games after turning 30. However, things didn’t go exactly as predicted for either team, except for the outcome, which saw the Pelicans lose.

Curry didn’t attempt to surpass His Airness tonight. He was held to 9 points on 2-of-11 shooting. He made it to the charity stripe five times and missed only one of his shots. Moses Moody was the star of the show. He kept the integrity of a starter by making the first quarter count, exploding for 21 points. He tied the Splash Bros for most threes in one quarter and made franchise history while finishing with a game-high 32 points and a career-high eight 3-pointers.

The struggling Pelicans had more points in the paint (56 to the Warriors’ 36), and both teams almost matched each other in rebounds. They were near even with turnovers too, but it was the Warriors who converted them into 27 points compared to the Pels’ 20.

Among the Warriors’ 47 rebounds, Draymond Green took the most, 10, yet made only 8 points and got into foul trouble. He even argued with a fan who taunted him with comments about Angel Reese (the Chicago Sky star is a better rebounder than a scorer).

Neither Green nor the fan was ejected after the confrontation.

The Pelicans showed some aggression in the second half and almost caught up with the Dubs. However, Jimmy Butler again managed to widen that gap with a steal and breakaway dunk. He finished the game with 18 points and a fashionable entrance.

On an unrelated note, Jordan Poole and Kevon Looney didn’t suit up for this game. But they had the most heartwarming reunion with Stephen Curry on the sidelines.

The Warriors get a short break before taking on the Orlando Magic on Tuesday night. James Borrego and the Pelicans have only 24 hours to regroup before a tough matchup against the Oklahoma City Thunder tomorrow.