Warriors vs Rockets: Stephen Curry & Co’s Stats, Box Score and Game Summary (11/26) of 2025 NBA Cup

A shiny NBA Cup and a hefty cash prize raised the stakes as the Golden State Warriors and Houston Rockets faced off in a pivotal West Group C matchup. With the group still wide open, both teams entered the night knowing that a win—or help elsewhere—could secure their place in the Knockout Rounds.

Golden State welcomed Draymond Green back into a depleted lineup, but the anticipated reunion with former teammate Kevin Durant never materialized. Durant missed his second straight game due to personal reasons, delaying his return to Chase Center.

For much of the night, the Warriors controlled the scoreboard, dictating tempo and holding Houston at arm’s length. But the game flipped after halftime. The Rockets surged in the third and fourth quarters, seizing momentum and ultimately closing out a 104–100 comeback victory on the road.

Still, the win wasn’t enough to punch Houston’s ticket to the NBA Cup quarterfinals. Group C remains a puzzle—and both teams will have to wait just a bit longer to see how it shakes out.

Golden State Warriors vs Houston Rockets player stats

Golden State Warriors

PLAYER MIN PTS FG 3PT FT REB AST TO STL BLK PF +/- STARTERS – – – – – – – – – – – – Jimmy Butler III #10 33 21 6-11 2-4 7-7 5 5 0 2 0 3 -4 Draymond Green #23 34 12 5-8 2-5 0-0 9 8 4 0 2 3 +9 Stephen Curry #30 33 14 4-13 2-9 4-4 7 5 7 0 2 4 +5 Moses Moody #4 30 9 2-8 1-5 4-4 7 1 0 0 0 4 +7 Will Richard #3 28 18 7-12 2-7 2-2 6 0 0 2 0 4 +1 BENCH MIN PTS FG 3PT FT REB AST TO STL BLK PF +/- Gui Santos #15 6 0 0-2 0-1 0-0 1 1 2 0 0 1 -11 Quinten Post #21 22 12 5-11 1-6 1-2 5 1 0 3 1 3 -7 Buddy Hield #7 15 0 0-4 0-3 0-0 3 0 0 0 0 0 -10 Gary Payton II #0 5 0 0-1 0-0 0-0 1 1 1 0 0 1 +3 Pat Spencer #61 6 0 0-1 0-0 0-0 0 1 0 0 0 0 -6 Brandin Podziemski #2 28 14 6-11 2-3 0-2 4 2 2 1 0 3 -7 Trayce Jackson-Davis #32 DNP – – – – – – – – – – – TEAM TOTAL – 100 35-82 (43%) 12-43 (28%) 18-21 (86%) 47 25 16 8 5 26 –

Houston Rockets

PLAYER MIN PTS FG 3PT FT REB AST TO STL BLK PF +/- STARTERS – – – – – – – – – – – – Jabari Smith Jr. #10 37 15 4-11 2-5 5-7 4 2 0 1 0 1 +2 Alperen Sengun #28 35 16 7-18 0-4 2-5 6 6 1 1 0 3 -14 Josh Okogie #20 24 3 1-5 1-3 0-2 3 1 3 2 0 2 -13 Amen Thompson #1 38 10 4-12 0-3 2-2 14 3 2 1 0 4 +2 Reed Sheppard #15 37 31 12-25 4-12 3-4 9 5 2 1 2 1 +7 BENCH MIN PTS FG 3PT FT REB AST TO STL BLK PF +/- Jae’Sean Tate #8 12 5 2-2 1-1 0-0 2 0 0 0 0 4 -1 Clint Capela #30 18 6 3-8 0-0 0-0 12 2 0 1 1 1 +16 Aaron Holiday #0 29 14 4-16 3-11 3-4 3 3 2 0 0 4 +21 JD Davison #4 10 4 2-2 0-0 0-0 0 2 0 1 0 0 0 Jeff Green #32 DNP – – – – – – – – – – – Tari Eason #17 DNP – – – – – – – – – – – Isaiah Crawford #27 DNP – – – – – – – – – – – Steven Adams #12 DNP – – – – – – – – – – – TEAM TOTAL – –

Warriors vs Rockets: Game summary and key moments

West Group C had the most complex situation. The Warriors and Rockets needed a combination of tonight’s win and another team losing to advance to the Knockout Rounds of the Emirates NBA Cup 2025. The Rockets may have won, but both teams are eliminated from contention.

The Rockets, without Kevin Durant, trailed for most of the first half. Reed Sheppard kept them in the game, starting from an 11-point first quarter. He finished the game with a career-high 31 points, 9 rebounds, and 5 assists.

Stephen Curry was not totally himself tonight, accounting for only 14 points. Jimmy Butler had 21 points, and Draymond Green had 12. Will Richard saw more time on the floor to sub in for Gary Payton II, who left the first half with a sprained leg. He tallied 18 points for the team.

Moses Moody reached 2,000 career points but only had 9 points and struggled from the arc. He fouled Sheppard and helped him convert free throws to aid the Rockets.

Both teams were tied at 91 with almost four minutes left on the clock. Curry and Amen Thompson got tangled under the rim. Thompson got an offensive foul, but the Rockets successfully challenged it and turned it into a block.

Houston was down 12 points at halftime due to poor shooting. But Sheppard’s consecutive shots in the third quarter saved them. They now face the Utah Jazz in the first of back-to-back games on Sunday. The Dubs host their old friend, Kevon Looney, when the Pelicans come to town on Saturday.

