Warriors vs Spurs: Stephen Curry & Co’s Stats, Box Score and Game Summary (11/12) of 2025-26 NBA Season

The Golden State Warriors had a point to prove with Stephen Curry back in the lineup. Coming off a tough loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder, they headed into the second leg of their back-to-back set against the San Antonio Spurs at Frost Bank Center, a matchup that also serves as a preview for Friday’s NBA Cup rematch. The stakes weren’t just about standings; they were about momentum.

The Spurs entered the night on a three-game winning streak, while the Warriors were in the midst of a losing streak, having gone 1-3.

That narrative flipped quickly. Golden State held firm down the stretch to secure a 125-120 win, snapping their skid and improving to 7-6 on the season. For San Antonio, the loss marked just their third defeat of the season, dropping them to 8-3 —a reminder that even the league’s hottest starts can be cooled when Curry’s back in rhythm.

PLAYER MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF +/- STARTERS – – – – – – – – – Jimmy Butler III #10 34 28 6 8 3 0 0 0 +6 Draymond Green #23 27 6 5 4 1 0 4 6 +15 Stephen Curry #30 33 46 5 5 2 0 1 2 +3 Moses Moody #4 26 19 3 3 0 0 0 2 +4 Will Richard #3 22 3 1 1 1 0 3 3 +1 BENCH – – – – – – – – – Jonathan Kuminga #1 12 0 4 0 0 0 1 0 -10 Al Horford #20 23 9 3 3 0 2 1 2 -12 Quinten Post #21 5 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 +2 Buddy Hield #7 16 4 1 0 1 0 1 0 -3 Gary Payton II #0 15 4 6 2 1 0 1 0 +9 Brandin Podziemski #2 29 6 6 4 3 1 3 3 +10 Trayce Jackson-Davis #32 DNP Gui Santos #15 DNP Pat Spencer #61 DNP TEAM TOTAL 125 40 30 13 3 15 18

PLAYER MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF +/- STARTERS – – – – – – – – – Harrison Barnes #40 25 11 2 0 3 1 2 1 -5 Victor Wembanyama #1 36 31 15 10 0 1 8 5 -9 De’Aaron Fox #4 36 13 5 5 0 0 6 3 -2 Devin Vassell #24 35 15 2 1 0 0 0 2 -3 Stephon Castle #5 31 23 10 10 0 0 2 5 +8 BENCH – – – – – – – – – Lindy Waters III #43 4 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 -2 Keldon Johnson #3 24 6 9 1 2 0 1 0 -9 Julian Champagnie #30 20 6 3 1 0 1 1 2 -1 Jeremy Sochan #10 6 3 3 1 0 0 0 2 0 Luke Kornet #7 22 12 0 1 0 0 0 4 -2 Kelly Olynyk #8 DNP Carter Bryant #11 DNP Riley Minix #27 DNP Bismack Biyombo #18 DNP Jordan McLaughlin #0 DNP TEAM TOTAL 120 49 30 5 3 20 24

The Chef is well and truly over that cold. Stephen Curry overwrote last night’s 11 points and the first flagrant foul of his career with an incredible stat line against the Spurs. He exploded for 46 points with 5 rebounds and assists a piece. It also puts him in rare Michael Jordan air with the 43rd time he’s scored 40+ after turning 30 years old. His Airness has done that 44 times after 30.

Draymond Green finally put on the defensive class we’ve been waiting for. While he was 6/5/3 and fouled out, the Warriors wouldn’t have won without him tonight. Vintage DrayMagic was the undersized but formidable defender on Victor Wembanyama the entire time.

Wemby, with 31 points, 15 rebounds, and 10 assists, made franchise history, and his running mate Stephon Castle had 23 points, 10 rebounds, and 10 assists to become the first in the team’s history to rack up triple-doubles in the same game. It would’ve been a different outcome if Green hadn’t been on their case.

The Dubs vets, Green and Jimmy Butler were demanding more accountability from their younger teammates yesterday. Jonathan Kuminga however, left the game with a knee injury and zero points.

Brandin Podziemski was underwhelming after showcasing some huge ambitions. But it was Moses Moody who stood on the task.

Moody had 19 points this game, kept the Warriors competitive in the first half, and was 2-2 from the free-throw line. Both his final points came in the very last second of the game after Julian Champagnie fouled him. He put the Dubs at 125-118, and only a final heave by Stephon Castle brought the Spurs to 120-125.

Fans are ready to do this all over again. The Spurs and Warriors will have a rematch on Friday, this time contending for a spot in the NBA Cup knockout rounds.

