Warriors vs. Suns: Where to Watch, Injury Report and Everything You Need to Know

The Golden State Warriors host the Phoenix Suns on Monday night, and this time, Phoenix will have to deal with Stephen Curry.
The Warriors (4-3) have won four straight, including Sunday’s 124-112 win over the Clippers, when they rested Curry and Draymond Green and rookie Yaxel Lendeborg scored a career-high 37 points. Both stars are back for the second night of the back-to-back.
The Suns (1-3) have lost two straight. Their only win came against Golden State on Oct. 24, a 131-122 victory in Phoenix when the Warriors sat Curry, Green, Al Horford and Brandin Podziemski. Devin Booker scored 43 that night.
Here is everything you need to know before the tipoff.
Warriors vs. Suns: Start time and TV schedule
The game takes place at Chase Center in San Francisco. Tipoff is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. Pacific Time. That’s 10:00 p.m. Eastern Time for viewers elsewhere. Indian viewers can catch the matchup Tuesday morning. The corresponding start time is 8:30 a.m. IST.
- Who: Phoenix Suns vs. Golden State Warriors
- When: Monday, November 2, 2026
- Time: 7:00 p.m. PT / 10:00 p.m. ET
- Where: Chase Center, San Francisco, California
- TV: NBC Sports Bay Area, Arizona’s Family
- Streaming: Suns+, NBA League Pass
Where to watch Warriors vs. Suns live on TV and streaming
Fans have several options for following Monday’s matchup. Golden State’s regional broadcast is available through NBC Sports Bay Area. Phoenix viewers can check Arizona’s Family and Suns+. NBA League Pass offers another viewing option. Availability depends on the viewer’s location and subscription. Local blackout restrictions may also affect streaming access.
What is the Warriors vs. Suns injury report?
|Team
|Player
|Status
|Reason
|Warriors
|Al Horford
|Out
|Rest
|Warriors
|Brandon Williams
|Questionable
|Quad contusion
|Warriors
|Gui Santos
|Out
|Left knee tendinitis
|Warriors
|Kristaps Porzingis
|Out
|Not with team
|Warriors
|Moses Moody
|Out
|Knee
|Warriors
|Jimmy Butler III
|Out
|Right knee
|Suns
|Mark Williams
|Out
|Shoulder surgery
|Suns
|Drew Timme
|Out
|Two-way assignment
Availability can change before tipoff. The latest official team report should take priority.
Which Warriors players are injured or questionable against Phoenix?
The biggest news for the Warriors is that Curry is back. He is averaging 29.2 points, and Green also returns after resting on Sunday.
Still, they will be shorthanded in the front court. Gui Santos is out with knee tendinitis after playing only nine minutes against the Clippers, and Al Horford is resting on the second night of the back-to-back. Brandon Williams is questionable with a quad contusion.
Golden State is also still without three longer-term absences. Jimmy Butler is recovering from ACL surgery, Moses Moody is out after knee surgery, and Kristaps Porzingis remains away from the team for a private health issue.
Which Suns Players Are injured or questionable against Golden State?
Phoenix is mostly healthy. Mark Williams is out for months after shoulder surgery, and Drew Timme is on his two-way assignment. Oso Ighodaro returned Friday from an oblique strain, which helps a thin frontcourt.
Devin Booker remains central to the Suns’ offensive plans. Jalen Green and Dillon Brooks provide additional scoring options. Their performances could become especially important against Golden State.
What are the expected starting lineups for Warriors vs. Suns?
With Curry and Green back, Golden State is expected to start them alongside Podziemski and Lendeborg. With Horford resting and Santos out, the center spot is less certain.
Phoenix is expected to go with Booker and Jalen Green in the backcourt, Dillon Brooks and Miles Bridges at forward, and Khaman Maluach at center.
|Position
|Golden State Warriors
|Phoenix Suns
|Point Guard
|Stephen Curry
|Devin Booker
|Shooting Guard
|Brandin Podziemski
|Jalen Green
|Small Forward
|Yaxel Lendeborg
|Dillon Brooks
|Power Forward
|Draymond Green
|Miles Bridges
|Center
|Graham Ike
|Khaman Maluach
Projected lineups only. Official starters may differ following final availability announcements.
So, in conclusion, the Warriors vs. Suns matchup brings another exciting Western Conference contest. Booker’s scoring and Golden State’s home advantage create interesting storylines.
The Suns also have the league’s worst defensive rating, which isn’t a great sign against a Warriors team getting Curry back. History is on Golden State’s side, too. The Warriors have won 22 of their last 28 home games against the Suns.