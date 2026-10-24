Warriors vs Suns: Where to Watch, Injury Report and Everything You Need to Know

Golden State heads to Phoenix on the second night of a back-to-back, with both teams looking to bounce back from rough opening stretches. The Warriors are dealing with a lengthy injury list, while the Suns could be shorthanded up front. Here’s everything you need to know about the matchup, including where to watch and the latest injury updates.

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When Is Warriors vs. Suns, and What Time Does the Game Start?

Mark your calendars for Saturday, October 24, 2026. The Phoenix Suns are hosting the Golden State Warriors in their home opener at Mortgage Matchup Center in Phoenix, Arizona. Tip-off is set for 7:00 PM Arizona Time, which translates to 10:00 PM ET for those on the East Coast and 7:00 PM PT for the Bay Area faithful. It’s the second night of a back-to-back for the Warriors, who are coming off a tough home loss to the Memphis Grizzlies the night before.

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Where Can You Watch Warriors vs. Suns Live on TV and Streaming?

The game will air nationally on NBA TV, with local coverage also available in both markets. Phoenix viewers can watch on Suns+ or Arizona’s Family Sports/CBS 5, while Warriors fans in the Bay Area can tune in through NBC Sports Bay Area or its Peacock streaming option.

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What Is the Warriors vs. Suns Injury Report?

The Golden State Warriors are dealing with several injury concerns heading into their matchup against the Phoenix Suns on Saturday. Stephen Curry is unlikely to play after suggesting he would sit out the second night of the back-to-back, although he had not been officially ruled out at the time of the report. Kristaps Porziņģis, Moses Moody, Charles Bassey and Jimmy Butler III are also listed as out, while Brandin Podziemski is not expected to play.

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Phoenix has its own injury concerns. Mark Williams has been ruled out with a left shoulder issue, while Oso Ighodaro is doubtful with a right oblique strain. Luke Kennard is listed as questionable due to left knee tendinopathy. The Suns will need to monitor these statuses ahead of tip-off, particularly given their potential shortage of frontcourt options.

Team Player Latest status Warriors Stephen Curry Unlikely to play; not officially ruled out at the time of the report Warriors Charles Bassey Out Warriors Kristaps Porziņģis Out Warriors Moses Moody Out Warriors Jimmy Butler III Out Warriors Brandin Podziemski Not expected to play Suns Luke Kennard Questionable, left knee tendinopathy Suns Oso Ighodaro Doubtful, right oblique strain Suns Mark Williams Out, left shoulder issue

Which Warriors Players Are Injured or Questionable Against the Suns?

Golden State could be without its two key guards against Phoenix. Stephen Curry is unlikely to play on the second night of a back-to-back after casting doubt on his availability following the loss to Memphis. According to NBC Sports, “Probably not. But I’ll talk to the staff,” Curry said when asked about playing in Phoenix. The Warriors are reportedly easing him into the season, although his final status depends on the team’s medical decision.

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Brandin Podziemski is also set to miss Saturday’s game because of a back issue. His absence, alongside Curry’s expected unavailability, would leave Golden State without two important perimeter options. Draymond Green could take on greater playmaking responsibility, while the remaining guards would need to help compensate for the loss of ball-handling and scoring. However, their exact roles will depend on the Warriors’ starting lineup and rotation.

Which Suns Players Are Injured or Questionable Against the Warriors?

Phoenix could be short-handed in the frontcourt against Golden State. Starting center Mark Williams is out following surgery on his left shoulder, while backup Oso Ighodaro will also miss Saturday’s game with an oblique strain. Suns head coach Jordan Ott confirmed Ighodaro’s absence, saying the team hoped the injury would be a short-term issue. With both centers unavailable, Khaman Maluach and Duop Reath are expected to shoulder more of the responsibility at the position.

Luke Kennard’s status remains uncertain. The guard is questionable with left knee tendinopathy but practiced on Friday, with reporter Duane Rankin saying he was “trending in the right direction.” If Kennard remains unavailable, Devin Booker and Jalen Green could face added pressure to generate offense from the perimeter.

What Are the Expected Starting Lineups for Warriors vs. Suns?

The Warriors’ starting lineup could look different against Phoenix, particularly if Stephen Curry and Brandin Podziemski are unavailable. De’Anthony Melton could take on a larger role in the backcourt, while Gui Santos, rookie Yaxel Lendeborg and Draymond Green are candidates to retain their starting spots. Al Horford could also feature as Golden State adjusts its rotation, although the final five will depend on the team’s confirmed availability report.

Phoenix is projected to start Devin Booker, Jalen Green, Dillon Brooks, Miles Bridges and rookie center Khaman Maluach. With Mark Williams out following shoulder surgery and Oso Ighodaro expected to miss the game, Maluach could have an important role protecting the rim and competing on the boards. Luke Kennard’s questionable status could also affect the Suns’ rotation.

Both teams have questions to answer before tip-off, with Golden State potentially missing key ball-handlers and Phoenix lacking frontcourt depth. The final starting lineups should be confirmed closer to game time.