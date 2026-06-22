“Was Gonna Beg LeBron James”: Stephen A. Smith Makes Desperate Confession Over Knicks on National TV

Few NBA media feuds have been as public as the one between Stephen A. Smith and LeBron James. From their highly publicized clash over Bronny James to Smith calling LeBron a “liar” on national television after their 2025 courtside confrontation, the ESPN personality has rarely hidden his criticism of the four-time NBA champion.

Which is exactly why Smith’s latest confession caught so many people off guard. “I have a confession to make on national television. This is how desperate as a New York Knicks fan I was getting. If the New York Knicks had not gone to the NBA Finals,” Smith admitted on First Take. “I was gonna come here on national TV and beg LeBron James to come to New York.”

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Smith quickly acknowledged that even he didn’t believe the move made basketball sense.

“It wouldn’t work. But by God, I got nothing to say. That’s how desperate I was,” Smith said, before noting that James’ unrestricted free-agent status would’ve at least made the conversation possible without New York dismantling its core.

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“He’s an unrestricted free agent, and the pieces that you have in place, you wouldn’t necessarily have to give up. Obviously, if he was willing to come and accept less, which I knew was highly unlikely,” Smith said.

He then took his confession a step further.

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“My point is that I was going to come on national TV and say, ‘We need LeBron James in New York, even approaching his 42nd birthday. We need LeBron James in New York. This is what we need.'”

The confession carried extra weight because of Smith’s long history with James.

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In March 2025, the two became involved in one of the most talked-about media-player confrontations in recent NBA memory after LeBron approached Smith courtside during a Lakers-Knicks game over comments involving Bronny James. Smith later revealed that James confronted him directly about his coverage of his family.

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The tension only escalated afterward. Smith responded with a lengthy First Take monologue in which he called James a “liar,” while the Lakers star later mocked the analyst on social media. Even earlier this year, Smith blamed James for helping diminish the NBA Slam Dunk Contest by never participating during his prime.

Given that backdrop, Smith openly campaigning for LeBron to rescue New York represented a dramatic shift in tone. But the ESPN personality admitted that his fear of the league’s rising young contenders left him willing to abandon years of criticism.

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“They ain’t going nowhere,” Smith said of teams such as the Oklahoma City Thunder, Houston Rockets, Detroit Pistons and San Antonio Spurs. “I’m looking at all of these things, and I’m like, desperate times, desperate measures.”

Yet without LeBron James, the New York Knicks won the 2026 title, breaking the 53-year-old drought. The Orange and Blue have a strong starting five with Jalen Brunson leading the show. However, had LeBron joined them, what would that look like?

What If LeBron James Joins The Knicks

On paper, the New York Knicks look squeezed. Their 2026-27 books show cap space at $97.1 million below zero and tax space at $4.5 million in the red. However, they still sit $3.5 million below the first apron and $16.5 million below the second. So, adding LeBron James would require some serious creativity rather than a simple signing. Fortunately, LeBron enters his 24th season as an unrestricted free agent, which changes the equation.

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While a max deal could reach $57.8 million to $59.5 million, league chatter has linked him to offers between $15.0 million and $30.0 million, while the Lakers have explored figures from $25.0 million to $50.0 million. Therefore, if James accepts less money, New York’s dream could move from fantasy to a fascinating possibility.

However, a 41-year-old LeBron James could still make plenty of noise in New York alongside Jalen Brunson, Mikal Bridges, and OG Anunoby. Even now, the King is averaging over 20 points per game, with over 50% shooting and 30%+ usage. That is enough to fuel a 120+ offensive rating. However, OG Anunoby and Mikal Bridges would need to shoulder the toughest defensive jobs, while an age 41 to 42 timeline would leave the Knicks chasing titles within a roughly 2-year window.

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Well, it’s difficult to say whether New York will ever chase after LeBron. Especially now when he is in the final laps of his glorious career. Sure, he could become the point of difference for them. But maybe, for now, the Knicks don’t need to tamper with their championship core.