Was Jaylon Tyson Fined $35K for Disrespecting LeBron James? Fact-Checking Viral Rumor

The Cleveland Cavaliers’ most recent meeting against the Los Angeles Lakers was one filled with emotion. As hometown hero LeBron James returned to the Cavs once again, tears were shed during the tribute video, and the crowd was welcoming to their former star while cheering on a team looking for an identity in the present. However, one moment took all the attention.

After the game, a viral post started circulating, claiming that sophomore Cavs guard Jaylon Tyson had been fined $35,000 by the NBA for his post-game comments about James. The post was framed as breaking news, with no sources attributed, and quickly gained traction on X.

The claim spread fast because of what was said. After the game, Tyson and star guard Donovan Mitchell were interviewed, and Tyson said something that many took offense to:

“This is Donovan Mitchell’s city now… When he comes back here, we’re going to make sure that everybody roots for him like they did for [James]. This is his city.”

However, unfortunately, the post’s claim is false. There has not been any fine handed out that was corroborated by league announcements, insiders, reporters, or the Cavaliers organization. In addition to this, the league rarely fines players for making statements like Tyson’s especially since he didn’t explicitly disrespect James.

Tyson’s statements propped up his teammate, comparing Mitchell’s impact to that of James. Whether or not the comparison was warranted is one discussion, but everyone can agree that there was no disrespect meant, and Mitchell made that clear afterward.

“At the end of the day, [James] laid the foundation,” Mitchell said immediately after Tyson’s comment. “At the end of the day, first title in 50-something years. For us, we’re trying to do – obviously differently – but like, at the end of the day, we’re trying to find ways to go out there and bring the city another championship.”

Jaylon Tyson Walks Back His Comments, Shows Respect to LeBron James

During his solo interview, Jaylon Tyson made a clear statement on his previous comments, highlighting that he didn’t mean to disrespect James or offend the fans.

“That’s one of the greatest players to ever play the game,” he said of James. “Obviously, I was a Cavs fan growing up because of [James]. I didn’t want to take away [from] him, but I just wanted to give Don his flowers.”

The forward went on to take “personal responsibility” for anyone offended by his comments, apologizing profusely. He highlighted that he was trying to give Mitchell props, especially after one of the best wins of the season on national television, and that him and the rest of the team want to accomplish the same heights that James reached.

During the game, Mitchell and Tyson led the Cavs in scoring, recording 25 and 20 points each, holding the Lakers forward to just 11 points in 27 minutes. Tyson’s comments come at a particularly interesting time for James and the Cavs, as rumors of a third stint in his hometown continue to gain traction. Who knows, maybe both sides of the supposed conflict will be united by the time next season rolls around.