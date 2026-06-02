“Was Making €300 Per Month”: Giannis Antetokounmpo Reveals How Adidas Tried to Fool Him and Nike Capitalized

Essentials Inside The Story The moment a teenage Giannis stunned his own mother by rejecting €5,000.

Why one of basketball's biggest stars once survived on a single meal a day.

How Adidas' misstep helped create a sneaker empire worth millions.

Long before Giannis Antetokounmpo became a two-time MVP and global Nike ambassador, he walked away from the most money he had ever been offered. The decision shocked even members of his own family, who desperately needed the income at the time. Years later, that moment still explains more about Antetokounmpo than any endorsement deal, MVP trophy, or contract extension ever could.

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As an aspiring teenage athlete in Greece, Adidas attempted to leverage his poverty to sign him to an unfair deal, Giannis himself revealed to Jack Dumoulin, the host and co-founder of the School of Hard Knocks. Antetokounmpo recalled the moment he realized the athletic wear company was attempting to isolate him from his older brother, Thanasis.

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“So at 14, Adidas approached me and asked, ‘Would you sign with us?’ I said, ‘What? Yeah, of course,’ and they said we’ll give you €5,000. At that time, I was making €300 per month on my team.,” Antetokounmpo explained.

When he was playing club basketball, he always wore Adidas. Their offer meant a lot to him at the time. “I told them my brother was a better player than I at the time, ‘Do you guys mind if you sign my brother too?’ They said, ‘Yeah, we’ll sign him for €5,000 too.'”

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The request carried far more weight than Adidas likely realized. Giannis and Thanasis grew up in severe poverty as part of a Nigerian immigrant family in Athens. The brothers sold watches, sunglasses, bags, and other items on the streets to help pay rent and buy food. Antetokounmpo has previously admitted there were days when he went to school without breakfast and did not eat his first meal until returning home from practice late at night.

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For Giannis, success was never just about himself. It was about bringing his family with him, which is why securing an opportunity for Thanasis mattered as much as securing one for himself.

However, the promise unraveled at the signing table, prompting an immediate stand from Giannis. “I went to the office, the Adidas headquarters, and my mom came with me. They gave me the paper, and that’s when I realized, ‘Where was my brother’s contract?’ They said, ‘No, no, you sign yours first, and then we’ll cover your brother.’ I said, ‘That’s not what you guys told me.’ My mom was like, ‘This is €5,000…’ I said, ‘No, Mom, no, I can’t do it.'”

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Giannis walked away from an early opportunity only to ensure his brother got an equal one. He revealed that he was selling wares till he was 17, a year before he was chosen 15th in the 2013 draft. So he went back to his hustle despite the offer on the table.

Looking back, Antetokounmpo suggested the Adidas representative understood exactly how desperate the family was at the time. Speaking on the Thanalysis Show in 2024, Giannis said the company knew their story and attempted to use that desperation as leverage, assuming he would sign first and worry about Thanasis later. Instead, the teenager pushed the contract away and left the meeting empty-handed.

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Antetokounmpo has repeatedly stressed that he holds no resentment toward Adidas. Still, the episode offered an early glimpse into the loyalty that would later define his public image. It also became another costly miss for Adidas, which has seen several future superstars ultimately build their legacies elsewhere.

Antetokounmpo joined a surprisingly long list of superstars whose paths eventually led to Nike after Adidas missed an early opportunity. Michael Jordan famously preferred Adidas before signing with Nike in 1984, while both Kobe Bryant and LeBron James ultimately chose the Swoosh after Adidas failed to secure their long-term futures. In Giannis’ case, Nike reportedly called his agent the very next day and offered both brothers the contracts Adidas had declined to provide.

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“Then I’m with my agent the next day, and a lady from Nike calls me, and they offered me and my brother €5,000. That’s how Nike got me,” Antetokounmpo revealed to Dumoulin.

Not only did Adidas lay the foundation for two Nike collections under the Greek Freak, they left Giannis with an early lesson in corporate tactics. This incident heavily influenced how the superstar approached his brand loyalty, ultimately laying the foundation for a historic partnership that would redefine his financial future.

Adidas taught Giannis Antetokounmpo a lifelong lesson

Choosing family loyalty over an immediate payday proved to be the best decision of Antetokounmpo’s life, setting the stage for his current status as one of Nike’s most prominent global athletes. Nike’s original deal for a teen Giannis was reportedly worth $25,000. After the Bucks chose him, Antetokounmpo’s massive developmental leap triggered a massive push by Nike who successfully re-signed him and Thanasis.

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This partnership culminated in the launch of his highly successful signature sneaker line, the Nike Zoom Freak, making him the first European basketball player to ever receive a signature shoe from the brand. It was followed by a secondary budget-friendly line, the Giannis Immortality series.

The rise was remarkable considering Nike’s initial investment was reportedly worth only around $25,000 annually plus a signing bonus. By 2017, the company had doubled down on Antetokounmpo’s potential with an extension that eventually led to the launch of the Zoom Freak line in 2019, transforming a teenager from Athens into one of the brand’s most important global ambassadors.

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The experience also shaped how Antetokounmpo thinks about money. After rising from earning €300 a month in Greece to becoming one of basketball’s highest-paid stars, he has become increasingly vocal about financial literacy and protecting young athletes from bad advice.

USA Today via Reuters Jul 20, 2021; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) celebrates with the NBA Finals MVP Trophy following the game against the Phoenix Suns following game six of the 2021 NBA Finals at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

“I will say when a player, when an athlete starts playing, he doesn’t know about financial literacy. He doesn’t know how to save his money, invest his money, none of that at that age,” Antetokounmpo explained. “When you come at 18 in the NBA, this works. People provide you with your lawyer, your agent, and your financial advice. You come in, it’s like, ‘Oh yeah, these are your people. These are the people you’ve got to trust.’ What does that do? That doesn’t allow you to learn. And if you don’t learn, you will always leave them.”

To combat this institutional stagnation, the Bucks cornerstone gave the most viral advice in recent history, telling young athletes to keep their legal, financial, and management teams entirely separate to ensure absolute accountability. Funny he says that because while his agent was reportedly negotiating a trade during the regular season, Giannis implied he was independent of his own trade talks.

In the final season of his current contract, Antetokounmpo is set to earn $58.45 million before holding a $62.8 million player option for 2027-28. The contrast is staggering. A teenager once earning €300 a month and turning down desperately needed money to protect his brother has since become one of basketball’s wealthiest stars. Yet the lesson from that Adidas meeting remains visible in nearly every major decision he discusses today: family first, business second.