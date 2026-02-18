“Was Not Ready for This”: Megan Thee Stallion Left Speechless After Klay Thompson’s 6-Figure Birthday Surprise

For Klay Thompson, the biggest headlines this season aren’t coming from his jump shot. The Dallas Mavericks guard has found himself dominating conversation for reasons that have little to do with box scores and everything to do with his high-profile romance. Thompson’s relationship with Grammy-winning rapper Megan Thee Stallion has kept fans and media buzzing, offering a courtside view into one of entertainment’s most talked-about pairings.

As their relationship continues to unfold publicly, with the two frequently spotted together over the past few months, the couple appears to have taken another step forward. Just days after Megan celebrated her 31st birthday, it surfaced that Thompson had surprised her with a brand-new car, a gesture that quickly set social media ablaze.

And not just any car, by the way. The car Klay Thompson gifted her girlfriend was a brand-new Bentley Mulsanne in a sky blue colorway, which is valued at approximately at $400,000. Even though rumors were swirling on social media about this massive gesture from the Mavericks guard much before, it became official when Megan Thee Stallion herself posted it on her Instagram account.

“Aw man I was not ready for this birthday trip to be over 🥹 A time was definitely had🏝️🍹🥳 THANK YOU BABY⚓,” she captioned the post, as she was left bamboozled by Thompson’s grand gesture. The thread featured glimpses of exotic birthday celebrations at an undisclosed location.

However, in one picture, the flag of the British Virgin Islands can be seen. This indicates that the couple was enjoying their vacation in the Caribbean.

In other snaps, Stallion and Thompson are seen having a great time together. However, it’s the final few pictures that feature the car. Finally, Megan Thee Stallion is seen holding the car keys and the lovely car. This post from the rapper has provided yet another glimpse into the life of one of the most talked-about couples right now, following Klay Thompson’s epic birthday celebration.

Klay Thompson credits Megan Thee Stallion for his “Best Birthday Ever”

Well, while this weekend was Megan Thee Stallion’s special day on February 15th, just a week back, it was Dallas Mavericks sharpshooter Klay Thompson who celebrated his birthday. The four-time NBA champion turned 36 on February 8th, and as you’d expect, he had a blast. The guard shared it on social media to express his feelings, similar to those of his girlfriend.

Thompson posted a carousel of pictures and videos on his official Instagram account. The post featured several snaps of his party, where he can be seen having the time of his life with his loved ones. Of course, many of those pictures included Megan Thee Stallion, as the couple seemed to be singing and dancing.

“Best Birthday ever thanks to my baby. I’m still on cloud East 99,” eh captioned the post.

The post wasn’t just words, as it showcased their loving relationship. Klay Thompson and Megan Thee Stallion have looked virtually inseparable ever since they started seeing each other. From walking on red carpets together to Stallion cooking Thanksgiving dinner for Thompson’s family, they’ve been everywhere together.

In fact, Klay’s father, former NBA player Mychal Thompson, even called Megan a “very nice lady”. Well, with the way things are looking, Thompson Sr. won’t have to wait much longer before the pair decides to take their relationship to the next level. For a player long celebrated for his stoic professionalism and aversion to the spotlight, this high-profile relationship marks a rare, newsworthy pivot in Thompson’s typically understated public image.