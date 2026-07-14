“Was Thinking About It Last Night”: Austin Reaves Still Processing LeBron James’ Departure From the Lakers

The Lakers have officially entered a new era. For the first time in eight seasons, LeBron James will not be part of the franchise, leaving those who played alongside him to face a different reality. Austin Reaves embodies the transition more than anyone else. Speaking to reporters at the NBA Summer League in Las Vegas, AR admitted the change has not fully sunk in.

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“I don’t know if I’ve honestly processed it yet,” Reaves said while addressing the press.

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“I mean, I kind of was thinking about it last night when I got here. You know, starting the season without him being on the team is gonna be different for me. That’s kind of all I’ve ever known is him being around, joking around like he’s 15. But that’s his decision. I’ve got nothing but love and respect for him, and, yeah, this place can also.”

Austin Reaves will step into bigger shoes in the upcoming season, signing a 4-year, $184 million extension. He acknowledged that beginning a season without James feels unfamiliar, having spent his entire career under his wing.

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The comment reflected more than the loss of an All-NBA teammate. Reaves earlier spoke about the daily presence that helped shape his career. Notably, there’s a popular meme in which Reaves gives a confused look as LeBron James explains something on the floor.

In short, the 4x champ became a constant during the guard’s rise from undrafted rookie to one of the Lakers’ foundational pieces.

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Most importantly, AR never fails to acknowledge it.

“My rookie year, I had no idea what the heck was going on,” Reaves said a few weeks ago. “He took me under his wing and gave me every opportunity that I could ask for. He trusted me. We’ve built a real friendship. He’s taught me a lot. I owe him a lot for my career.”

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The mentorship transformed him from an overlooked talent to the Lakers’ second-highest-paid guard in just 5 years. So, the emotional layer runs much deeper than basketball. It marks the end of a beautiful partnership.

Reaves even reflected on the moment he learned that LeBron James was leaving LA. He reportedly texted him upon receiving the update, “Ruined a great day on the golf course.” Still, Reaves stressed that he has nothing but “love and respect” for him.

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Days later, however, the reality has officially changed.

The Lakers filled all 15 standard roster spots after signing Ziare Williams to a one-year deal. It effectively closed the door entirely on a possible return. So, the Lakers have fully committed to building a young new core around Luka Doncic, AR, and Walker Kessler.

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Meanwhile, LeBron James’ free agency has entered the decisive stage. According to Shams Charania, the 41-year-old has gathered all the necessary information from interested teams and has come inches closer to a final decision.

So, it could be anytime now.

The Cleveland Cavaliers, Miami Heat, Philadelphia 76ers, Golden State Warriors, and Minnesota Timberwolves remain among the top contenders to acquire him.

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In a way, the weight of this decision partly lands on Reaves’ shoulders.

The 28-year-old is no longer the undrafted youngster protected under LeBron James’ watch. He now has to carry the side along with the weight of his new contract extension. As he processes Bron’s departure, his focus should quickly shift to leading the Lakers’ pack.