Wizards Announce Bad News About Trae Young After Anthony Davis Injury Update

To the Washington Wizards, a season that was already swirling around the drain took another hit. At 16-53 and solidly at the bottom of the NBA rankings, this is no longer about pursuing wins. It is survival of schedule.

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On Saturday that situation received another blow. The Wizards declared that Trae Young has rebanged his right quadriceps and is likewise experiencing lower back irritation which adds to an already vicious injury stretch that includes Anthony Davis remaining out with a hand issue.

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“Young reinjured his right quadriceps, sustaining a contusion during the third quarter of the game against Golden State on March 16. Related imaging, due to ongoing back pain, confirmed lower back irritation,” they wrote on X. “Both injuries are being treated conservatively and will not require surgery at this time. Further updates will be provided as appropriate.”

That update does more than just rule Young out short-term. It reshapes what little structure this Wizards roster had left.

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Young’s absence is not just another name on the injury report. It comes at a time when he had just started finding rhythm after arriving via the February trade. In his limited run with Washington, he averaged 15.2 points, 6.2 assists, and 3.0 rebounds across five games. Those numbers only tell part of the story.

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Before exiting against the Golden State Warriors, he dropped 21 points in 21 minutes while shooting 70 percent from the field. That kind of efficiency showed exactly why the Wizards brought him in despite their record.

However, that momentum is now gone. There is no timetable for his return, and the addition of a back issue makes this more than a routine quad bruise. Meanwhile, the timing matters just as much as the injury itself. Washington is in a season where the competitive edge in the field is low, and without Young, their offense is deprived of the sole real initiator.

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That being said, however, this has another dimension. The Wizards have no reason to bring him back fast considering their ranking in the scoreboard. There is already lottery odds at work so an extended absence by Young could easily fit into their long-term plan.

This new injury is also a pattern. The trade has since wrought several setbacks on Young who had been having prior concerns over his quad and carries with him some physical problems caused by his stay in Atlanta. Consequently the tenure of his Wizards has been more flash than a continuum.

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That is why Washington has not had an opportunity to assess how he can fit in their system. Rather, they are being left to project between small sample performances. Still, those flashes matter. The fact that he had a 21-point performance prior to the injury beefed up that fact that he is still able to pace and develop effective offense in a healthy state.

Nevertheless, now the question is availability. When it is this late in the season, development and evaluation are more important than wins. Even that process is brought to a halt without regular minutes of Young.

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The Washington Wizards cannot seem to catch a break

At the same time, the Wizards are still waiting on Anthony Davis to make his debut.

“Davis, who is out with ligament damage in his left hand, was reevaluated Thursday by Dr. Steven Shin of Los Angeles’ Cedars-Sinai Medical Center,” the organization said. “It was determined that Davis’ recovery continues to progress positively, but the volar plate tissue in his left hand has not fully healed. Davis will continue with conservative treatment and advance his basketball activity as tolerated.”

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“He will be reevaluated at the end of the month, and an update will be provided at that time.” That update confirms progress, but it also reinforces uncertainty. Davis was acquired as a major piece in Washington’s midseason reshuffle. Yet weeks later, he still has not stepped on the court.

Imago Mar 5, 2026; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards guard Trae Young (3) sits on the bench during warmups prior to his first start as a Wizard against the Utah Jazz at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

That has effectively made the Wizards play without their two headline additions. In the meantime, his recovery differs in approach with Young as it lacks any urgency. There is no need to pressurize timelines in a season which is already unreached.

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In case the key blows were Young and Davis, the rest of the lineup is just another problem. The injured list of the Wizards looks like a MASH unit. Kyshawn George is sidelined because of his elbow problem. Cam Whitmore is out of work with a venous infirmity. D’Angelo Russell is also on a leave of unknown reason. Leaky Black is not available either.

Simultaneously, Will Riley and Tre Johnson are both doubtful as they go into the game with the Oklahoma City Thunder because of adductor and foot soreness, respectively.

Due to it, Washington is not only lacking stars. It lacks depth, stability of rotation and any continuity. That unavailability is reflected on the court. Lineups change nightly. Roles shift constantly. Growth is uneven.

Nevertheless, it is not a totally unique case in the league. The injuries have slowed several teams this season in which cases of rebuilding squads were pushed further into lottery positioning due to such injuries. The same has been the case with Washington.

The Wizards are no longer result oriented at this point. They are playing outcomes. There has been a distinct shift in the direction of health, draft positioning and long term planning.

The fact that young being is sidelined, although painful in the short-term, eliminates the strain to pursue futile victories. In the meantime, the fact that Davis takes so long to show up only validates the concept of patience as the most important thing.

Due to that fact, the rest of the season then turns to the survival and assessment. Both Young and Davis are supposed to belong to the larger picture. Nonetheless, their influence will probably be relegated to the next season instead of the current one.

In the meantime, Washington enters games such as the one with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Thunder with a thin roster and diminished hopes. That fact is what makes them who they are.

The 2025-26 is practically determined. The only thing left is a positioning, recovery, and facing the future. And the greatest lesson of all is just this. The Wizards are not getting a break.