Wizards Announce Sad Anthony Davis News as Insider Reveals Star’s True Intention

Anthony Davis last played on January 8 against the Utah Jazz. He left the court after 35 minutes with a left-hand injury. He was with the Dallas Mavericks then. By the Feb 5 deadline, the Washington Wizards took a leap of faith and traded for the injured star. Just when his return this season seemed on the brink, the franchise delivered a concerning update.

According to the Wizards, AD will remain sidelined with ligament damage in his left hand. However, after a Thursday checkup with Dr. Steven Shin at Cedars Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, there is cautious optimism.

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“It was determined that Davis’ recovery continues to progress positively. But the volar plate tissue in his left hand has not yet fully healed.” For now, Davis will continue with conservative treatment and advance his basketball activity. He will be reevaluated at the end of the month, and an update will be provided at that time.”

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According to ClutchPoints’ Brett Siegel, Anthony Davis and the Wizards organization’s intention is to play again this season. Davis has yet to suit up for Washington since arriving at the February trade deadline. And to be honest, uncertainty still clouds his debut timeline. Earlier, reports hinted the 32-year-old might miss the entire season due to injury.

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However, Will Dawkins offered a more hopeful outlook, suggesting Davis could return before the regular season finale on April 12. That window, for now, remains alive. Still, the latest update reveals a measured approach. Instead of rushing him back, the Wizards are choosing patience, focusing on long-term health. As a result, Davis continues his recovery journey carefully, with the franchise clearly valuing durability over urgency.

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For the 2025-26 season, the Washington Wizards are done for. Now, why do I say that? Sitting 14th in the Eastern Conference with a 16-53 record doesn’t look like a postseason run. However, the belief around the league is that the franchise is balancing the future and draft positioning.

The Wizards’ vision surrounding Anthony Davis and Trae Young

It’s safe to say that Washington struck gold with AD and Trae Young’s trade this midseason. But while Young has already played 5 games for the franchise, Davis has yet to debut. Moreover, many believe that the team is potentially tanking this season (a grave allegation, indeed). And that’s simply because a 16-53 record and 14th place in the East doesn’t guarantee a spot in the postseason.

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So, with no postseason hopes, the Wizards have little reason to rush Anthony Davis back. Instead, their focus shifts to the draft. Protecting their top eight first-round pick remains crucial, since dropping beyond that range would hand it to the New York Knicks. Meanwhile, staying in position boosts their lottery chances, where a top-four selection could reshape their rebuilding timeline.

At the same time, the Wizards are not standing still. They want cohesion. The return of Trae Young from injury signals intent to blend veterans with the young core. While patience defines their approach, quiet preparation for next season is already underway. At the same time, AD has expressed his enthusiasm for joining hands with Young.

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“I think me and Trae can definitely be a dynamic duo,” he said. “His passing ability, his ability to shoot the basketball, ability to get to the paint. I feel like anytime I’ve had a point guard that can throw lobs and make the right read and score and read the game like Trae, I’ve been great.”

Looks like patience now runs the show in Washington Wizards land, and it feels intentional. Anthony Davis is inching closer, yet the franchise refuses to rush the story. It is less about today and more about tomorrow, where health, chemistry, and timing quietly align for something far bigger.