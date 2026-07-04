“Wizards Are Not Signaling”: Insider Pours Cold Water on Warriors’ Anthony Davis Hopes Amid LeBron James Sweepstakes

LeBron James entering free agency has sent the Golden State Warriors chasing a dream that could reshape the NBA. Their boldest path reportedly centered on bringing Anthony Davis over from the Washington Wizards, creating a new Big 4 built to storm the West and contend for a championship. It sounded like the perfect formula to lure LeBron to the Bay. There is just one problem. Washington does not appear ready to play along.

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ESPN’s Anthony Slater said, “The Wizards are not signaling that one plus one equals two. This does not necessarily to them mean that Davis is now available…As far as it goes for the Warriors, this being leverage season, I don’t think this helps the Warriors leverage necessarily. The Wizards could easily still keep Davis, which could potentially box the Warriors out of the LeBron James sweepstakes.”

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Washington’s cold feet stem from its latest trade for Deandre Ayton from the LA Lakers. According to Slater, Ayton is a low-risk signing because his $8 million expiring contract offers flexibility. He can share the frontcourt with Anthony Davis or take over as the starting center if injuries force Davis to miss time. Thus, it gives the team valuable depth without a major financial commitment.

Now, for the Golden State Warriors, their plan to acquire AD seems to be going up the shelf. They started dreaming big after Draymond Green declined his $27.7 million player option. They have $15.1 million in cap space now, which might help them acquire LeBron. But for Davis, they were willing to trade Jimmy Butler, whose expiring $56.8 million contract matches AD’s $58.7 million in 2026-27. At the same time, the Warriors were willing to add two first-round picks and four pick swaps.

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However, more than the Warriors, the Wizards need to look into Anthony Davis. That’s because the 33-year-old big man becomes eligible to sign a massive contract extension this August.

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Anthony Davis and the Wizards are to make a major decision in August

“The bigger question I have when it comes to Davis and the Wizards is August 6th. That’s when he becomes extension eligible. I expect him to have his handout,” Anthony Slater said. “Now, you know, Trae Young has been extended. Will the Wizards give Davis a big-money extension? And if they don’t, what does that mean?”

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According to ESPN, the Washington Wizards have no plans to entertain any offers for Anthony Davis. Instead, the franchise wants Davis to remain a cornerstone alongside Trae Young and rookie AJ Dybantsa as it shapes its future around the trio.

Meanwhile, August 6 marks the first day Davis can sign a four-year, $275 million extension. He is already set to earn $58.5 million in the 2026-27 season and owns a $62.8 million player option for 2027-28. If both sides agree to the new deal, that option disappears, keeping the veteran forward in Washington for the long haul.

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Well, it’s safe to say that the Wizards are looking into a future with Anthony Davis. And there is likely nothing that can change their mind.