Wizards GM Dismisses Shutdown Rumors of Trae Young, Gives Return Update

The Washington Wizards have to wait a bit longer to see Trae Young’s debut in their colors. He is recovering from MCL and quad injuries in his right leg. And reports say that the star point guard might be out until the All-Star break. Well, some voices in the league believe that the Wizards are simply shutting him down for the rest of the 2025-26 season. But, general manager Will Dawkins says otherwise.

In a recent conversation with EssentiallySports, the Wizards’ GM clarified the situation with the 27-year-old. Is Young truly out until mid-February? “Yeah, I think right now we did some evaluation and tests. And it’s going to take him a few weeks to get him where he needs to be,” Dawkins confirmed. “So we decided to push it until the All-Star break. And then we’ll reevaluate him at that point.”

Moreover, is there any possibility of the ex-Hawks star making a comeback this season? “Yeah, we’d like to see him with our young guys. I think that’s important,” Dawkins responded.

The Atlanta Hawks closed the Trae Young era two weeks ago, sending him to Washington for C.J. McCollum and Corey Kispert. However, his season never found rhythm. He appeared in five games initially, then missed over a month with an MCL sprain. Young returned mid-December, logged five more, then suffered a right quad bruise. Across 10 outings, he posted 19.3 points and 8.9 assists, underscoring talent amid disruption.

Now, earlier in January, after Trae Young‘s move from Atlanta to Washington, Josh Robbins of The Athletic gave updates on the 4-time All-Star’s situation. He informed that the organization has no intention of fast-tracking his return to full strength. Instead, the plan leans toward a measured role with minimal on-court influence, as the franchise keeps its eyes firmly on long term health rather than short-term output while the season tapers off.

“Young has missed the Hawks’ past six games with an ankle injury. The plan is for him to rehab the ankle in-house, a league source said, but with no rush to bring him back,” Robbins reported. “The Wizards’ desire isn’t for Young to help them this season. It’s to contribute starting in 2026, assuming he’s still around, which is the most likely scenario,” he further added.

Well, sitting courtside, out of action and rhythm, Trae Young is still actively involved with the Wizards. In fact, the star guard is extremely impressed with his team’s young core. And has gone on record to express his true feelings.

Trae Young’s message to the Washington Wizards’ core

While awaiting Trae Young’s return, Washington must learn to win through growth. Therefore, all attention shifts to Kyshawn George entering year two. Currently, he is carrying heavier creation and scoring duties. Although variance remains night to night, the front office sees clear progress. The rebuilding Wizards are gaining optimism, believing internal development can stabilize performance during this transitional stretch.

Interestingly, Saturday delivered proof against the Denver Nuggets. George chipped in 29 points, converting 10 of 20 attempts. However, Washington fell 121-115 versus the Nuggets. Amidst the loss, the team drew notice from Young, who responded online with a concise six-word message. “Young bull is really like that…🔥,” he wrote.

So, for now, the Wizards hold their breath and wait for Trae Young to finally make it to the floor. There is hope that he will return to the NBA this season. But injury management and recovery remains priority for now.