Wizards Make Risky Final Decision on Anthony Davis’ Future Amid Extended Absence

In a rare move, the Washington Wizards broke their rebuild by taking a bold decision. They traded for injured stars, notably Trae Young and Anthony Davis to take them forward. The Wizards got each of the talented pillars at a bargain. This wasn’t a move to manage their future finances. The Wizards are prepared to push the accelerator, even if that means taking a risk.

That would be the extensions. Young is eligible to sign a max contract in the offseason. Anthony Davis, who has once again fallen into an injury cycle, has two years left on his contract following this season. In August, he too can negotiate a max contract. And despite his troubled past and natural aging, the Wizards are willing to commit.

ESPN reported, “Washington’s focus this offseason will be on the next contracts for Young, Davis, and 2023 lottery pick Bilal Coulibaly. Young has a $49 million player option and could opt in and extend. He can also become a free agent and sign for less money but with guaranteed years attached. On Aug. 6, Davis will become eligible to sign a four-year extension. Coulibaly can extend his deal up to the last day of the regular season”.

Dallas Mavericks forward Anthony Davis (3) walks back up the court during the second half against the Brooklyn Nets at the American Airlines Center.

AD hasn’t played a game since January 8, when he damaged the ligaments in his hand. A second opinion gave him a six-week timeline. However, the latest statement from the Wizards clarified that Anthony Davis hasn’t been cleared for any on-court activity. He will be re-evaluated in two weeks, possibly making his debut late in the regular season.

Washington is taking a huge risk. With a splendid core, they could have opted to develop them and then proceed with a major trade. However, Trae Young and Anthony Davis work together logically. It’s a partnership that allows the Wizards to be competitive from next season while also having a high chance at a lottery pick in the draft.

They haven’t abandoned a rebuild. The Wizards will do so simultaneously while learning how to win again. They needed stars for that.

Anthony Davis needed this certainty

The Mavericks’ offloading of Anthony Davis came down to the extension. The Wizards have the resources to pay AD in the long term. However, The Brow wasn’t just chasing the money. “It’s hard to say (I would definitely stay in D.C.) without the proper plan,” he told The Athletic. The aim, with Trae Young also joining, is to win championships.

But at 16-40 right now, the Wizards don’t know the basics of how to do that. That’s where assurance and a clear map of expectations bring confidence. Anthony Davis now sees the plan. The Young-AD tandem will lead the charge behind a host of young players who have impressed this season.

Particularly, Alex Sarr is an Anthony Davis prototype in certain ways. The floor stretching center has increased production from his first season while becoming an elite rim protector. In the backcourt, Kyshawn George has nearly doubled his scoring output this season. That’s the young one-two punch brewing in Washington for the future.

Bilal Coulibaly and Tre Johnson are other promising studs who compelled the Wizards to speed up their competitive jump. The team now has veterans who know what it takes to win at the highest level. Anthony Davis may be unsure about Washington, but he’s certain about playing to win. Trae Young was abandoned by the Hawks after taking them to immense postseason success.

What the team needed was everybody to be on the same page, starting from the top. Anthony Davis and Young are preparing to make Washington a contender. And the team has the pieces that can help them make great strides next season.