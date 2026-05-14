Wizards President Confirms Decision on Anthony Davis’ Future Amid Trade Rumors

When Anthony Davis last put on the Dallas Mavericks jersey in January, he sustained serious ligament damage in his left hand. A month later, the front office moved him to the Washington Wizards. Reports said that the trade didn’t amuse the 33-year-old. Yet, he settled, but didn’t suit up for the remaining season. And while trade rumors once again surrounded the 10-time All-Star, Wizards’ president Michael Winger confirmed the team’s decision on AD.

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Winger recently appeared on The Ryen Russillo Show and said, “I would imagine Alex, I think AD wants to play the four. I would also submit that AD is a special talent and a special guy. And if AD says, ‘I need a break from the five for a few minutes,’ Brian Keefe is going to give him a break for a few minutes. We will listen to Anthony.”

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Undoubtedly, Anthony Davis is a special talent. Especially in defensive roles, he feels like a cheat code for wins. He has a defensive rating of 104.6 in his career. Moreover, at the Washington Wizards, his desire to play more four than five might be coming true. Let’s rewind. Three days before the Mavericks-Lakers blockbuster trade in February 2025, Davis had a candid conversation with ESPN.

There, he talked about how he didn’t particularly like his fit at the five. He wanted to play more four than five. AD confessed to Shams Charania, “I think we need another big. I feel like I’ve always been at my best when I’ve been the 4, having a big out there.” Back then, Davis wasn’t the only Laker who wanted the team to add more centers to the roster. LeBron James was another name who wanted the same.

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Unfortunately, Anthony Davis didn’t get to play in the Los Angeles Lakers squad with a proper natural five, Deandre Ayton. But now, with the Wizards, while Alex Sarr could take the role of center in the lineup, Davis could go back to his natural role of a power forward. At the same time, head coach Brian Keefe could experiment with positions and combinations.

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Meanwhile, the Wizards struck gold at the 2026 NBA Draft lottery, securing the first pick. And you know what this means. BYU superstar AJ Dybantsa, who remains the projected favorite to go No. 1 overall, could land in Washington. Moreover, names like Cameron Boozer and Darryn Peterson are also some college stars that the front office will be looking into.

However, if the franchise fails to build a competitive team quickly enough, then Anthony Davis might want his way out. And in a completely different picture, the front office might consider trading the 1-time NBA champ.

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Anthony Davis has turned into a common trade name

Anthony Davis looked untouchable for a while. The 33-year-old built a Hall of Fame résumé, stacked 10 All-Star selections, and helped bring a title to Los Angeles. Then, February 2 flipped everything upside down. The Los Angeles Lakers stunned the NBA by sending Davis to the Dallas Mavericks in the blockbuster Luka Doncic deal, instantly changing the league’s balance and Davis’ future in one move.

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However, Dallas quickly turned chaotic. Injuries piled up, the fit never fully clicked, and Davis’ stay with the 2011 champions faded faster than expected before a February move to the Washington Wizards closed another strange chapter. Yet the drama keeps growing. Rumors around a possible Lakers reunion are now gaining real traction, and suddenly, the idea of Davis returning to Los Angeles no longer feels impossible.

Earlier in May, insider Chris Haynes said, “I do think there’s a good chance that he may end up somewhere else by the time next season starts.” Haynes may not have directly linked AD to the Lakers, yet the connection almost writes itself. Davis played some of the finest basketball of his career in purple and gold, helping deliver a bubble title while posting monster numbers across five seasons: 26.8 points, 11.6 rebounds, 2.2 blocks, and 1.3 steals per game.

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Imago Dec 25, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward Anthony Davis (3) before the game against the Golden State Warriors at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Moreover, the four-time All-NBA first team star became the franchise’s defensive backbone before the Lakers shockingly pivoted away in early 2025. But the reunion will come with additional baggage. Davis’ elite production constantly collided with frustrating injury setbacks, and that pattern kept interrupting his momentum year after year. Because of that, many around the league believe Los Angeles should avoid another gamble this offseason.

Interestingly enough, the Lakers have never truly shut down those trade rumors around Anthony Davis. And who knows what the future holds. But for now, it looks like the 33-year-old will get to play his desired role of a forward at the Washington Wizards. It looks like the team is banking on his talent. Now, we have to wait until the next season to see how that works out for both sides.