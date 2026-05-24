Wizards Quietly Positioned as LeBron James Landing Spot for Anthony Davis Reunion: Report

The NBA has yet to enter its offseason. However, trade rumors and speculations are running overtime. Especially with LeBron James sitting quietly in free agency, everyone wants to know what’s next. In fact, every expert is pointing out the usual possibilities. That is, Bron’s return to the Cleveland Cavaliers, or a utopian pair-up with Stephen Curry at the Golden State Warriors. And somewhere in between, the 41-year-old’s bond with Anthony Davis is staring at the drama.

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NBA insider Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson has an interesting theory around LeBron’s next landing spot. As mentioned before, the media is focusing on the traditional trade destinations. But, “the Washington Wizards are team who could quietly position themselves as a compelling wildcard in the sweepstakes for LeBron James,” the insider suggests. “The gravity of Washington’s pitch could center around Anthony Davis. It is no secret around the league that Davis and James remain incredibly close friends.”

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According to Scoop B, Anthony Davis has yet to give Washington any real assurance about his future with the franchise, leaving the Wizards eager to prove they can build a serious contender around him in D.C. With pressure mounting internally, the front office appears increasingly determined to chase a blockbuster move that could convince their superstar to fully buy in for the long haul.

This is where Trae Young does not enter the picture. The insider shared that the Wizards’ guard “has been exceptionally vocal and adamant behind closed doors, trying to convince Davis to commit to the franchise fully.” Young is reportedly selling a bold vision behind the scenes. He believes Washington already has enough pieces to make noise in the East. Especially if the front office goes all in this summer. If the Wizards somehow pull off a reunion between LeBron James and Anthony Davis with Young in the mix, the balance of power in the conference could change instantly.

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USA Today via Reuters Dec 9, 2023; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) and forward Anthony Davis (3) celebrate after winning the in season tournament championship final against the Indiana Pacers at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Interestingly enough, on his Mind the Game podcast, James had plenty of praise for the talent currently assembled in Washington. “I love the young kid they have from France (Alex Sarr), love the kid [Kyshawn] George, and also the rookie kid they got from Texas.. [Tre] Johnson,” he said.

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Now, the Washington Wizards have struck gold in the 2026 NBA Draft lottery. They hold the No. 1 pick in next month’s draft. And continue to move forward under General Manager Will Dawkins and Basketball President Michael Winger. They have an opportunity to pick the possible top prospect, A. J. Dybantsa, who again is closely associated with James.

In fact, earlier this year, LeBron James openly praised the direction of the franchise and said, “You know they have some pieces. And I think for the first time in a few years we can say that Washington has grabbed some pieces.”

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So maybe the signs have always been there. Not loud enough for the larger audience to catch, but just enough to keep the LeBron James and Anthony Davis reunion alive. Now comes the most important question: Can the Wizards afford to bring LeBron next season?

Is a LeBron James-Anthony Davis reunion possible at Washington?

Washington’s books for 2026-27 tell a fascinating story. Anthony Davis alone is set to earn $58.4 million, while Trae Young sits right behind him at nearly $49 million. Add Alex Sarr’s $12.3 million, Tre Johnson’s $8.6 million, Bilal Coulibaly’s $9.2 million, and the numbers start climbing fast. Even role pieces like Jaden Hardy at $6 million, D’Angelo Russell at $5.9 million, Bub Carrington at $4.9 million, and Cam Whitmore at $5.4 million stack up quickly.

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Yet somehow, the Wizards still project roughly $26.3 million in tax space with a total payroll around $174.6 million. That matters. A lot. Especially when LeBron James will have to play on a trimmed salary from his last $52.6 million contract in LA down to roughly $49.2 million. That sum follows after we take away the $3.5 million veteran minimum from his last paycheck. So yes, financially, Washington has a path. However, it would take serious maneuvering and probably multiple outgoing contracts to make the math fully cooperate.

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The fascinating part is how aggressively this front office has positioned itself. Will Dawkins and Michael Winger have built flexibility without gutting the roster. That gives the Wizards options that few contenders actually possess. Pairing LeBron James with Anthony Davis again, while Trae Young orchestrates the offense, would completely reshape the East overnight. And honestly, the payroll sheet almost feels like a blueprint hiding in plain sight.