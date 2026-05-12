“Wasn’t Sure if He Was Going to Play Basketball Again”: Victor Wembanyama Feared for His Career After Major Health Scare, Reveals Rudy Gobert

Rudy Gobert and Victor Wembanyama may be playoff rivals right now, but the respect still lingers beneath the surface. Few players understand the burden of anchoring a defense like the four-time Defensive Player of the Year. Gobert knows what it takes to survive as the league’s last line of protection. That is why Wembanyama’s missing out last season felt bigger than numbers. It came with the fear of a career coming to a premature end.

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Victor Wembanyama looked set to win DPOY in just his second season before deep vein thrombosis in his right shoulder abruptly ended his campaign. The diagnosis shook him, and Rudy Gobert believes the setback also sharpened Wembanyama’s focus. In a recent conversation with ESPN, the Minnesota Timberwolves’ big man said, “Very scary thing. At some point, he wasn’t sure if he was going to play basketball again.”

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When you look at it, Wemby’s fear is valid. Because Chris Bosh spent 13 seasons building a Hall of Fame résumé, stacking up 11 All-Star appearances and two NBA titles before his body forced basketball out of his hands. In 2015, doctors discovered dangerous blood clots in his lungs. Then, barely a year later, another clot appeared in his calf. That second diagnosis changed everything. By February 9, 2016, the Miami Heat star had unknowingly played the final game of his career at just 31 years old.

Imago Apr 1, 2026; San Francisco, California, USA; San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama (1) stands on the court before the start of the game against the Golden State Warriors at the Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

The situation haunted Bosh because the threat stretched far beyond basketball. The NBA eventually ruled the condition career-ending, fearing the risks attached to high-level competition. Meanwhile, the Heat center struggled through one of the darkest chapters of his life, watching a championship-driven career vanish midseason. Years later, Bosh still speaks openly about how painful and emotionally draining that stretch became behind closed doors. “It was very tough. It was the death of my career, to be honest,” he said.

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Last season, San Antonio finished 13th in the West with a 34-48 record. But this season, the Spurs stormed to 62 wins this season and built the NBA’s third-best defense around the 22-year-old. He captured his first Defensive Player of the Year award unanimously. Now, many around the league believe he could be starting a long and dominant run in the category.

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And Wemby may have been the biggest reason this dream season became reality for them.

Because according to medical experts, Victor Wembanyama’s recovery from DVT is nothing less than a miracle.

Victor Wembanyama’s rise from DVT

Victor Wembanyama walked back onto the court last October to roaring cheers after spending eight months away from basketball because of deep vein thrombosis in his right shoulder. The 7-foot-4 Spurs star looked sharp immediately, posting 9 points, 10 rebounds, 7 assists, and 3 blocks against the Loong Lions. However, the bigger victory came long before tipoff.

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Earlier last year, doctors discovered a dangerous blood clot that could have turned life-threatening if left untreated. The diagnosis rattled the basketball world and also sparked fresh conversations around circulatory health, especially among young athletes.

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Meanwhile, Wembanyama attacked recovery with patience and discipline. He trained at the Shaolin Temple in China, mixing meditation with martial arts to strengthen both mind and body. Then came sessions with Hakeem Olajuwon and Kevin Garnett, where he sharpened his footwork and defensive instincts.

As a result, his return carried a calmer and more mature energy. That showed on the floor throughout the 2025-26 season. Across 64 games, he averaged 25.0 points, 11.5 rebounds, and 3.1 assists. He carried the San Antonio Spurs banner loud and proud throughout the season. Meanwhile, he faced ejection in Game 4 after elbowing Wolves’ Naz Reid. Now with the series tied at 2-2, Game 5 will play an interesting role in deciding the trajectory of this Western Conference drama.