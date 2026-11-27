Draymond Green and Dennis Rodman have both built their legacies around defense, physicality, and the ability to disrupt opponents in ways that go beyond the traditional stat sheet. However, when it comes to deciding who stands above the other as an all-time defender, the debate is far from settled. Steve Kerr recently made his case for Green, but Kevin Garnett’s take on Rodman has added another perspective to an argument that continues to divide basketball fans.

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On KG Certified, Garnett reflected on what made Rodman such a difficult player to deal with during his time in the league. For the former NBA star, Rodman’s ability to handle different matchups, particularly against some of the most talented guards of his era, was what separated him from the rest.

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“I’m talking Isaiah, I’m talking Dumars, I’m talking your favourite guard, I’m talking Mark Price, John Stockton. He had the agility… He could slide left to right, laterally with anybody…. So if it was a rebound, it was a post-up; he would go get the rebound. If he had to contest, he would contest. He played like a Draymond, but more in control, and he wasn’t as dirty, I’m not going to say, you know what I’m saying? But he had tactics where he wouldn’t use his elbow; he’d use his body,” Garnett said.

However, Rodman’s ability to move with guards was only part of what made him such a nightmare matchup. Garnett also recalled how opponents had to bring considerable strength just to stand a chance against the Bulls legend on the boards.

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“You had to initiate physical contact with him to keep him off the boards. And guess what? He’d have thrown your motherfking a**. So if you didn’t have no strength, if you didn’t have something where he respected, man, Worm was the whole problem. He may have 49 rebounds in the game, bro.”

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Kerr’s argument for Green, however, revolves around the demands of today’s NBA. Speaking on 95.7 The Game, the Warriors coach explained why he would favor Green, particularly given the ground defenders are expected to cover and the range of assignments they face in the modern game.

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“But I would give him (Green) the nod based on how difficult it is in today’s game, you know, compared to the 90s to guard one through five and to cover the amount of ground that people have to cover,” Kerr added.

Green has the accolades to make that argument compelling. He won the 2016-17 Defensive Player of the Year award, earned five All-Defensive First Team selections and four Second Team honors, while also leading the NBA in steals once.

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Rodman’s defensive resume, though, is equally formidable, featuring two Defensive Player of the Year awards, seven First Team selections, one Second Team selection, and seven rebounding titles. The hardware may favor Rodman, but Green has never been particularly fond of the comparison. In fact, he believes it does a disservice to what the Bulls legend accomplished on the glass.

“It is not fair to Rodman because of the way he rebounded the basketball,” Green had said. “Dennis Rodman was one of the most elite rebounders we have ever seen in this league, and I think the comparison between us is very lazy.”

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Ultimately, the comparison comes down to what one values most in a defender. Green’s ability to switch across positions and operate in a league that demands constant movement makes Kerr’s argument understandable.

However, Rodman’s unmatched instincts on the glass, physical presence, and ability to frustrate opponents give Garnett plenty of reason to favor the Bulls legend. The two played in very different eras, making a definitive verdict difficult, but Rodman’s impact was clearly more than just his rebounding numbers.