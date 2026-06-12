“Wasn’t Even a Block”: Iman Shumpert Sets Record Straight on OG Anunoby’s Series-Changing Play

It wouldn’t quite be an NBA Finals, or any final for that matter, if we didn’t have what-if moments sandwiched somewhere in the mix. For Game 4 at Madison Square Garden, it was De’Aaron Fox’s late-game blunder. Instead of dribbling the clock out with the Spurs holding a one-point lead, Fox attacked the rim and got his shot blocked. It was enough for the Knicks to steal the game and take a 3-1 lead in the series. Now, with the internet refusing to show mercy to Fox, former Knicks player Iman Shumpert has come in as a saving grace.

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Once the game ended, we saw how Anunoby emerged as New York City’s superhero after his magical tap that won the Knicks the game. On the other hand, Shumpert called the game-winning block a foul. The 35-year-old, who had a long night celebrating the Knicks’ victory with fans in the streets, had an important message for De’Aaron Fox and young fans.

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“Dear kids, I want y’all to realize something about this OG Anunoby play where he made the block at the end. That really wasn’t even a block. It was a foul,” he said via his IG story. “You never give up on a play. You don’t concede victory ever. Always chase it down. Make something happen. 9 times out of 10, they’re not calling that sh*t. De’Aaron Fox, dunk the ball or make a U-turn. Y’all are up with 12 seconds left. I love you, Fox.”

The criticism surrounding Fox’s decision mainly came down to game awareness.

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With 13.5 seconds remaining and the Spurs holding a one-point lead, Fox stole the ball after Jalen Brunson missed his jumper and sprinted to the rim. However, the Spurs were already in the bonus.

Imago May 28, 2026; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs guard De’aaron Fox (4) in the first half during game six of the western conference finals for the 2026 NBA playoffs at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Dustin Safranek-Imagn Images

Had Fox slowed down and forced the Knicks to foul him, he would have had the chance to extend the lead to three points. That would have changed the equation completely. Even a three-pointer from the Knicks would only have tied the game. Instead, Fox attacked early and left the door open for Anunoby’s recovery block, missing out on a chance to put the Spurs firmly in control of the series. And who knows, perhaps even a championship.

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The gravity of the situation was not lost on anyone, as Charles Barkley delivered a verdict on ESPN’s postgame show that quickly spread across social media.

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“That was a dumbass play,” Barkley said. “He did not have to shoot that ball.”

The NBA’s L2M report even ruled the play legal.

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“Anunoby (NYK) makes a legal attempt to block Fox’s (SAS) shot and dislodges the ball from his control before making incidental arm contact,” the report stated.

Now, the attention shifts back to Fox.

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OG Anunoby’s block resurfaced De’Aaron Fox’s similar drama

Ironically, Fox had drawn criticism for his late-game awareness in the past.

Back in 2024, during his Sacramento Kings stint under Mike Brown, Fox engaged in a late-game blunder, giving the game away to the Pistons. Up 3 points in the final seconds, the Kings only had to defend the perimeter and avoid fouling.

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Instead, Fox committed a foul at the arc, paving the way for a four-point play and ultimately contributing to the loss. Naturally, it left Mike Brown frustrated, and he let it out during the presser.

“The only thing that can hurt us is a three. I need to go back and watch the film, but there was no reason for there to be a hard closeout,” Brown said.

Soon after the media meltdown, the Kings fired him. Ironically, two years later, Brown now coaches the Knicks while Fox once again finds himself at the center of another costly late-game blunder, this time in the Finals.

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De’Aaron Fox, on his part, said:

“I just thought I’d be able to outrun.”

Notably, Fox has a reputation for his ability to thrive in transition and push the pace on fast breaks. But on this occasion, he had much less time to accelerate, as he had to gather the ball before heading to the rim. That brief window was enough for Anunoby to recover. Now, heading into Game 5, New York stands just one win away from the championship, and the Spurs must regroup quickly to keep the series alive.