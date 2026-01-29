“Waste of Time”: Stephen Curry Admits Front Office Disagreement Over Trade Plans as Giannis Rumors Swirl

The Golden State Warriors are headed into familiar territory as the February 5th trade deadline nears, especially with Jonathan Kuminga still on the roster and Jimmy Butler’s season-ending ACL injury. Rumors are circulating, and external noise feels louder, but internally, superstar guard Stephen Curry isn’t entertaining any of it, and he made it clear today.

“Myself, Draymond [Green], just knowing the conversations are happening all the time,” Curry told reporters after the team’s game against the Utah Jazz. “I don’t ever get into hypotheticals. It’s a waste of time. It’s a waste of energy. It’s not my job to do that. Mike [Dunleavy Jr.] and the entire front office, I’m sure, making calls. I’m sure taking looks, seeing what’s going on.”

Curry’s comments come at an especially pivotal time of the season for the Warriors. The team has struggled on the interior since Butler‘s injury, and as reports about Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo’s wish to seek a new team surface, Curry’s words feel like a reality check; an acknowledgement that the Warriors are operating under wildly different circumstances than the last few years.

However, this doesn’t mean that the Warriors superstar is oblivious of the goings-on of the front office. Curry’s open acknowledgement of what happens behind closed doors is clear, but he also highlighted that he doesn’t want to know unless something becomes real.

“That’s our process,” Curry said of the Warriors staff. “It’s always been that way. I’m assuming it’s going to be that same way over the next week and a half, but when stuff happens, you’ll know.”

As Antetokounmpo’s long-term direction with the Bucks becomes a heated topic around the league, Golden State has been one of the main suitors listed. Whether the deal goes through or not, there’s clearly a sense of urgency, something Curry isn’t interested in feeding.

Stephen Curry Explains What’s Changed And What Hasn’t In Warriors Trade Talks

Stephen Curry explained that the trust between him and the front office was established years ago with championship architect Bob Myers, with that foundation still existing under Dunleavy. However, he also acknowledged something that’s rarely stated.

Imago Dec 12, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) runs back on defense against the Minnesota Timberwolves during the first quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Edwards-Imagn Images

“This transition to Mike doesn’t mean every conversation goes the way I want it to,” Curry told reporters. “Doesn’t mean they get the feedback that they want. But it’s collaborative and again, it’s not my job to make those decisions, but you want to be in a team and a culture that again, I know if there’s something material, they’re going to run it by me.”

This was a subtle but significant admission. The Warriors still have the collaboration that they had back when timelines aligned simply, but the consensus isn’t guaranteed. Golden State is an aging core with limited flexibility, with massive expectations attached to every move. The team is stuck trying to balance contending with an aging superstar while planning for the reality of the post-Curry era.

In a season filled with speculation, Curry’s stance is drawing a boundary. He’s not looking to lobby or push hypotheticals, and especially not waste his energy on scenarios that might never materialize.