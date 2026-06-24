WATCH: Elderly Bucks Fans Bid Tearful Goodbye to Giannis Antetokounmpo After Miami Trade

Over the past decade, Giannis Antetokounmpo established himself as the face of the Milwaukee Bucks. He was more than just their cornerstone, as he elevated the franchise back to relevance after a disappointing run from the 1990s through the start of the 2010s. That legendary stint has now come to its bitter end.

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After more than a season of trade rumors and uncertainty, the two-time MVP was finally traded. He was sent to the Miami Heat, and several Bucks fans did not take the news well. Despite this being a highly anticipated move, many of the team’s supporters still became extremely emotional when it finally happened.

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One elderly fan was even filmed admitting she broke down in tears when the Greek Freak’s trade was announced. Even with the Greek Freak moving on to a different franchise, she remains a staunch Giannis supporter. She showed off a tattoo featuring his jersey number and her car’s license plate, which said “GIAN34.”

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When asked if she had a message for her favorite basketball player, she said this: “Play your game, don’t worry about what other people say. Play the way you started out playing and keep it rolling.”

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She was not the only fan who was heartbroken over the trade. Several fans were interviewed regarding the move, and more than one showed visible emotion. Most of the fans who were interviewed almost broke down in tears while talking about what Giannis meant to them.

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The reaction to the Giannis Antetokounmpo trade among fans is easy to understand. He was drafted as an unproven prospect, and the fans watched him grow from that into a two-time MVP who injected life back into a struggling basketball team. In 2021, he also brought the city its first NBA title since 1971.

Mayor of Milwaukee Addresses Giannis Antetokounmpo and Bobby Portis’ Trade

If one wanted to fully understand the impact Giannis Antetokounmpo had in Milwaukee, they need only look at what Milwaukee mayor Cavalier Johnson said about him. While speaking with the media, he addressed the legacy left behind by the Greek Freak and Bobby Portis Jr., who was also traded to the Heat.

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Johnson said that their contributions to the city extended far beyond basketball, calling them integral parts of the Milwaukee community. He said that most people will remember their contributions to the 2021 NBA title. However, he also reminded people of what they did off the court.

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He reminded everyone of the work Antetokounmpo and his wife, Mariah Riddlesprigger, have done for the city’s residents. He specifically mentioned Mariah’s work in helping the women in Milwaukee get the resources they needed for their children.

Johnson also highlighted Portis’ work to curb reckless driving and his other community efforts, such as his back-to-school initiative.

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In return for Antetokounmpo and Portis, the Bucks will get Tyler Herro, Kel’el Ware, Jaime Jaquez Jr., Kasparas Jakucionis, and a collection of draft assets. The trade won’t become official until July 6, but it’s clear that the youth movement is now in full swing for the Milwaukee Bucks’ front office.