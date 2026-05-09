“Watch Out”: Dwyane Wade Warns Jaden McDaniels After Timberwolves Star Attempts to Swing at Victor Wembanyama’s Teammate

The intense series between the Minnesota Timberwolves and San Antonio Spurs is shaping up to be a battle royale. Similar to Game 1, Stephon Castle became the favorite target of the Wolves team in Game 3. But this time, instead of fouls, hands flew. A heated altercation erupted involving Jaden McDaniels and Victor Wembanyama’s teammaes. The situation was so intense, it drew a sharp warning from Miami Heat legend and NBA on Prime observer, Dwyane Wade.

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With 4:15 remaining in the third quarter and the Spurs leading 74-70, Timberwolves forward Jaden McDaniels became the center of a chaotic scuffle after a physical sequence. As McDaniels and Spurs rookie Dylan Harper got tangled up and fell to the floor. Harper fell on his back and on McDaniel’s knee and foot. Where Harper remained on his back for an extended period as refs stopped the game, the tension escalated.

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Things got intense when McDaniels tipped the ball away from Castle and the other responded with a shove. In retaliation, Jaden attempted to swing at Castle. The Prime cameras didn’t capture it clearly but it appeared McDaniels nearly slapped Castle in the face before Spurs’ Keldon Johnson stepped in to intercept the contact. Some claim that McDaniels did make contact, hitting Castle in the neck.

Watching the replay on the Amazon broadcast, Dwyane Wade did not mince words regarding McDaniels’ lack of composure. “I think Jaden McDaniels, he has to watch out, he has to watch out. I know he wants that smoke,” Wade remarked, highlighting the dangerous territory the young star was entering by losing his cool in a pivotal playoff moment.

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Double technicals apparently flew. Both Castle and McDaniels were simmering with animosity at the bench. Harper’s status remained unclear though he returned later.

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Harper made the two free throws that sealed the win for the Spurs. San Antonio won 108-115, taking a 2-1 series lead. Now what remains is for both teams to address Harper’s status and this altercation.

Jaden McDaniels, Victor Wembanyama’s team carry Game 2 intensity into Game 3

Commentators noted that the friction between McDaniels and the Spurs likely stems from an intense encounter in Game 2, where McDaniels was hounded defensively with fouls limiting him. He was on the bench because of three fouls in the first 15 minutes.

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While he managed 12 points in that contest, the physical toll of the Spurs’ defense appears to have carried over into Game 3, manifesting in the third-quarter outburst. Despite the technical fouls and the distraction of the scuffle, McDaniels remained a focal point for Minnesota, logging 40 minutes and contributing 17 points, though he struggled with efficiency, shooting just 5-of-22 from the field.

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The Spurs, led by a dominant 39-point, 15-rebound performance from Victor Wembanyama, maintained their composure once more to carry forward the Game 2 success. San Antonio’s resilience was bolstered by Stephon Castle’s 12 assists to go with 13 points, and Dylan Harper’s 20 minutes of gritty play before the altercation.

For the Timberwolves, the loss was compounded by the visible frustration of their starters; while Anthony Edwards put up 32 points and 14 rebounds, the team’s inability to keep their emotions in check under the Spurs’ pressure proved costly. Wade’s warning serves as a reminder that in the postseason, “wanting the smoke” can often cost the entire series.