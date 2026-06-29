“Watch Your Mouth”: Jaylen Brown’s Father Warns Kendrick Perkins for ‘Attacking’ His Son as Celtics Champion Responds

Jaylen Brown’s offseason feud with ESPN has run through Stephen A. Smith, Kendrick Perkins, and Bobby Marks. It traces back to Brown livestreaming on Twitch the night Boston blew a 3-1 lead to Philadelphia in the first round, then calling that season the favorite of his career — a comment Kendrick Perkins said “caused friction” with former teammates. Now, Marselles Brown, a former professional heavyweight boxer standing seven feet tall, has stepped directly into the feud.

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“My son is very educated enough to know what to say and what not to say, what’s off-limits. And Big Perk (Perkins), you’re wrong for jumping against your teammate. Watch your mouth, boy. He (JB) handled it like he’s supposed to. He’s always handled himself like a gentleman. Very respectful kids I raised, man. Because me, I’m different. I’m getting your face, Stephen A. Yeah, I’m coming to see you. Stephen A., I called you a couple of times, and you didn’t answer. But it’s okay.

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“I just wanted to talk about it man-to-man. What’s your problems? Why are you attacking him? Yeah, I ain’t in the league, so come get me. Come on, man. Stop it,” Marselles Brown said as he stopped by Sway In The Morning.

Perkins didn’t hold back either, replying in the comment section of a Twitter fan page that posted Brown’s clip.

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“I aint hard to find,” Perkins replied on X. “Better sit his old a– down somewhere with all that “Boy” talk!!! Because we definitely can talk it out or we can get our feet hot. The choice is his.”

The feud, of course, was much more than what was stated earlier.

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On First Take, Perkins read out texts he’d gotten from ex-Celtics players: “Hey, JB trippin’,” and “JB, lack of accountability.” He added, “It’s a lot of people in the organization, a lot of former players, legends, that don’t agree with you, bro… This instance, I can’t rock with you, JB.”

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Stephen A. Smith piled on too, telling Jaylen Brown directly, “Be careful what you wish for… You really want me to start reporting on that level? Locker room? How the organization might think about you? How the city may feel about you?”

Brown later called Smith and ESPN unethical, said the network was “the leader” behind unfair coverage of him, and on a separate stream told Smith bluntly, “f— Stephen A.”

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Smith again fired back, calling Brown “soft” and accusing him of playing the victim: “Nobody’s done anything to you, Jaylen Brown. This should be an indication to you of how small people can become.”

Smith has since challenged Brown to a face-to-face debate, telling him, “Name the time, I’m happy to do it.”

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A separate back-and-forth broke out in the same stretch, this time with ESPN’s Bobby Marks. Marks said on SiriusXM NBA Radio, “I had one, not an executive, but an analytics guy say, ‘Yeah, we view him as like the seventh-best player on a team.’ I was like, ‘Holy crap.'”

That came right after Brown posted career-best numbers (28.7 points, 6.9 rebounds, 5.1 assists), swept All-NBA Second Team honors, and led the Celtics to the No. 2 seed in the East.

Brown responded, “Analytics nowadays used to discredit and control narratives… none of these guys better than me on both ends, who does he work for,” then added, “Nobody has won more combined regular season and playoff games since I entered the league 10 years ago.”

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Marks said his comments were taken out of context and that he’d actually called Brown a “top-10 player,” but Brown wasn’t satisfied, repeating his go-to line: “State your source.”

Even Smith broke from his own colleague on this one, posting that “there is no way in hell @FCHWPO is the 7th-best player on any team in the NBA. He may be the best 2-way player in the league.”