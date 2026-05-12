“We are Devastated”: Adam Silver Issues Statement After Grizzlies Star Brandon Clarke’s Sudden Demise

NBA commissioner Adam Silver issued an emotional statement Tuesday after the death of Brandon Clarke at the age of 29 sent shockwaves throughout the basketball world.

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“We are devastated to learn of the passing of Brandon Clarke,” Silver said in the NBA’s official statement. “As one of the longest-tenured members of the Grizzlies, Brandon was a beloved teammate and leader who played the game with enormous passion and grit. Our thoughts and sympathies are with Brandon’s family, friends, and the Grizzlies organization.”

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Clarke spent all seven seasons of his NBA career with the Memphis Grizzlies after being selected 21st overall in the 2019 NBA Draft by the Oklahoma City Thunder and immediately traded to Memphis on draft night. The organization later released its own heartfelt statement mourning one of the franchise’s most respected players.

“We are heartbroken by the tragic loss of Brandon Clarke,” the Grizzlies wrote in their statement. “Brandon was an outstanding teammate and an even better person whose impact on the organization and the greater Memphis community will not be forgotten. We express our deepest condolences to his family and loved ones during this difficult time.”

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The Vancouver native appeared in 309 career games for Memphis and averaged 10.2 points and 5.5 rebounds while becoming one of the NBA’s most efficient frontcourt finishers. Clarke also played an important role during the Grizzlies’ run to the Western Conference Semifinals in 2022 alongside Ja Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr.

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Injuries unfortunately limited the final chapter of his career. A calf injury and lingering knee issues sidelined him for most of the 2025-26 season after he appeared in only two games. His final basket came on Dec. 20 during a loss against the Washington Wizards.

Before entering the NBA, Clarke built one of the most impressive late-blooming college careers in recent basketball history. He began at San Jose State before transferring to Gonzaga Bulldogs men’s basketball for the 2018-19 season, where he quickly emerged as one of the best two-way players in college basketball.

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Clarke earned Third Team All-American honors while also being named WCC Defensive Player of the Year and First Team All-WCC. His elite shot-blocking, athleticism, and finishing ability eventually made him a first-round NBA Draft pick in 2019.

More Tributes Pour In for Brandon Clarke

Clarke’s agency, Priority Sports, also released an emotional tribute while mourning his loss.

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“We are all beyond devastated by the passing of Brandon Clarke,” the statement read. “He was so loved by all of us here, and everyone whose life he touched. He was the gentlest soul who was always there for his friends and family. Our hearts are broken as we think about his mom, Whitney, his entire family, and all of his friends and teammates. From high school to San Jose State to Gonzaga to the Grizzlies, Brandon impacted everyone who was part of his life.”