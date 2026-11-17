The Boston Celtics saw their six-game winning streak come to a screeching halt on Monday night at TD Garden, courtesy of a surging Orlando Magic squad that pulled off a stunning 115-105 upset. Entering the contest riding high and undefeated at home, the Celtics ran into a relentless Orlando team that dominated the final quarter, outscoring Boston 40-28 in the fourth quarter. For Celtics star Jayson Tatum, the collapse boiled down to a glaring breakdown in execution and defensive urgency that cannot be repeated if the team wants to maintain its championship aspirations.

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Speaking to reporters after the hard-fought loss, Tatum addressed the defensive lapses that allowed Orlando to seize control late in the game when a reporter asked about the decisive fourth-quarter scoring gap.

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“I think it’s probably just some of our communication, but we talked about it at the game. That’s just, you know, for us to come back in the third quarter and then we give up 40 points in the fourth… we just can’t, we can’t do that again.”

Aside from the late-game defensive struggles, media members also questioned Tatum regarding a noticeable wrap on his left hand, inquiring whether it limited his effectiveness on the floor.

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“Yeah. I bruised my hand last night [Sunday, against Dallas Mavericks]. So, just tried to wrap it, keep the swelling down a little bit.”

When pressed further on whether the injury hindered his performance against the Magic, Tatum offered a definitive response.

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“No, not at all.”

Despite finishing the night with a team-high 24 points and 12 rebounds, Jayson Tatum and the rest of the Boston roster simply could not contain Orlando’s offensive execution down the stretch. It turned into a major confidence-boosting milestone for the visiting team, who secured their first victory in Beantown since December 2022.

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Boston commentator Sean Grande noted on X, “Orlando wins in Boston for the first time since December 17, 2022. They’d lost eight straight, including the 2025 playoff series.”

The Magic entered Monday night’s matchup determined to rewrite history in TD Garden, having dropped eight consecutive games on Boston’s home floor, including the 2025 postseason series. Under head coach Sean Sweeney, the new and improved Orlando has established itself as one of the most impactful teams in the league. That tactical discipline was fully on display during the fourth quarter as the Magic carved up Boston’s defense for 40 points.

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Desmond Bane led the charge for Orlando, matching Tatum with 24 points, while adding eight rebounds and five assists. Bane drove the late-game surge by getting in the interior and hitting crucial shots in the final minutes.

Even on a bad shooting night, Franz Wagner chipped in 21 points, eight rebounds, and nine assists while orchestrating the offense.

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Meanwhile, Anthony Black contributed 20 points, seven assists, and three steals to cap off a balanced offensive attack that saw the Magic shoot an impressive 50% from the field.

Even though Tatum won’t attribute it to Sunday night’s injury for himself, for Boston, the grueling nature of the schedule undoubtedly played a role in the sluggish finish. The Celtics were playing on the second night of a back-to-back set after grinding out a 131-94 win against the Dallas Mavericks the previous evening.

Against Magic, Paul George chipped in 22 points and eight rebounds, while Payton Pritchard added 21 points, but the rest of the supporting cast struggled to find a consistent rhythm against Orlando’s physical ball pressure without fouling much.

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The Celtics held a lead at the end of the third quarter after erasing a nine-point halftime deficit through a strong defensive push. However, the well-rested Magic quickly erased that momentum, exploiting Boston’s fatigue. The visitors converted multiple kick-out threes and scored freely in the paint, leaving the home crowd stunned as the final seconds ticked away.

With the loss, Boston falls to 11-3 on the early season and suffers its first defeat at home after starting the campaign with six consecutive victories on their home floor. The Celtics will need to regroup quickly, review the film from their defensive lapses, and address their fourth-quarter execution before heading to Denver for Wednesday’s matchup against the Nuggets.

Meanwhile, the Magic improved to 6-7 overall and will look to extend their four-game winning streak when they host the Philadelphia 76ers.