Old on-air remarks from ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith have resurfaced on social media over a year later, and they have nothing to do with his recent hot takes on the Lakers or LeBron James. After Pablo Torre’s recent appearance on The Adam Friedland Show, social media harkened back to 2025 when Smith made a similar claim only to retract it within one broadcast cycle. The investigative journalist revived questions about whether LeBron James attended Kobe Bryant’s February 2020 memorial service, sparking speculation about friction with Bryant’s widow, Vanessa.

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While on Adam Friedland’s show, Torre discussed the broadcast of the 2020 event and how LeBron James was not seen on camera. That led to fans online pointing out that Stephen A. Smith had already clarified this a year ago before one fan posted the clip from a 2025 broadcast of First Take on ESPN.

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In a March 2025 episode, Smith had originally accused James of skipping the public “Celebration for Life” ceremony at Staples Center (now Crypto.com Arena) before backtracking in the second hour after receiving immediate pushback behind the scenes.

“Remember, people were blowing up my phone since the first segment of the show when I talked about him at the memorial service, okay? I didn’t mean to say he wasn’t in the building. I was told he was in the building. You understand we saw a whole bunch of players out there. We didn’t see him. Why? Hmm, I’ll let him answer that one day if he so chooses,” Smith said during the broadcast, and the comments are now doing the rounds in response to Torre and Friedland.

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Contrary to his speculative tone on air, Smith was more apologetic when he posted a quick social media retraction.

Fan Pulse SHOULD THE NBA GO HEAD-TO-HEAD WITH THE NFL ON THANKSGIVING? Absolutely. Give us a full day of NBA games! No chance. Thanksgiving belongs to the NFL. Both. More sports, more fun! Only if the NBA brings its biggest rivalries. JOFAJD11 fans are discussing this See results arrow_forward

“My apologies and clarification. I misspoke in Hour#1 of @FirstTake today when I intimated that LeBron did not attend Kobe Bryant’s memorial. I corrected myself in Hour#2 when I acknowledged he was indeed in attendance. My mistake. Should not have even broached that subject. It was not my main point. I retract NOTHING else that I said. Have a nice day!,” he wrote last year.

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Smith’s comments came right after the infamous public confrontation between the ESPN analyst and James at a game. After James addressed it on air, Smith fired back with accusations.

“I suggest that he be happy with the things that I haven’t brought up. I never brought up really, and never really discussed, why you were not at Kobe Bryant’s memorial service,” Smith claimed.

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But using a sensitive event as Kobe Bryant’s memorial in service of a personal feud didn’t go down well, and Smith had to clarify James was there yet unseen.

It’s widely believed that LeBron James chose not to appear on camera so as not to take attention away from the solemn event. At the time of the February 24, 2020 memorial, which honored Kobe and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna alongside the seven other victims of the January 26 helicopter crash, outlets including The Los Angeles Times reported that James was in attendance. Notably, the outlet reported that James was not photographed.

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However, WNBA legend Diana Taurasi also referenced James directly during her eulogy and seemed to gesture at where James was sitting when she compared the late Gigi’s basketball skills to LeBron.

Smith’s resurfaced clip gained fresh traction after Torre revisited the topic during his appearance on The Adam Friedland Show in a segment shared widely on social media. Torre said his own look into the 2020 service suggested James was not actually present, and disputed the long-standing rumor that James had issued a directive barring cameras from showing him.

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“One of the big criticisms was, why are you policing whether someone is at their, you know, colleague’s funeral or not? And the whole point was not that I care or am policing or am saying that LeBron should have mourned in such a way,” Torre said on the podcast.

Torre went on to frame the situation around the complex dynamic between Michael Jordan, Bryant, and James, questioning, “Michael and Kobe and LeBron, there is this triangle of egos and feelings. And why did LeBron feel like he wanted perhaps people to think, or why was he okay with people thinking he was there while he wasn’t?”

That’s when Friedland said what has long been speculated. “Because he didn’t want to say that Vanessa Bryant didn’t want him there?”

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While Torre calls it “subtext,” this has been groundless rumors. Neither Vanessa Bryant nor James has ever publicly confirmed that suggestion, and Vanessa has never stated that she opposed James attending the ceremony.

In the past, rumors abounded that the media pitting Vanessa and Savannah James as NBA WAGs caused a rift. But their mutual best friend and Carmelo Anthony’s ex, La La Anthony has long buried that perception by revealing details about the groupchat she has with Vanessa, Savannah, Ciara, Kim Kardashian, Kelly Rowland and others.

Meanwhile, James declined to directly confirm his attendance to reporters days after the 2020 service, instead praising Vanessa Bryant’s eulogy.

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Nearly seven years later, the combination of Torre’s podcast remarks and Smith’s resurfaced First Take backtrack has once again put one of the NBA’s most sensitive off-court mysteries back under the microscope.