‘We Don’t F*** With Luke Kornet’: American Rapper Slams NBA Star Over Magic City Remark

The Atlanta Hawks are celebrating a special “Magic City Night” on Monday, March 16th, against the Orlando Magic. While it is a tribute to the city’s nightlife and famed strip club, it has received a massive backlash from a certain section of the NBA fraternity, only after San Antonio Spurs center Luke Kornet brought it to people’s attention with his write-up on Medium. However, not everyone has agreed with Kornet, while some have been polite about their disagreement, some have blasted the Spurs star.

American Rapper Killer Mike has spoken in support of the Magic City Night game organized by the Atlanta Hawks; therefore, he has attacked Kornet and other NBA players who have raised an objection about the occasion. He also didn’t leave Golden State Warriors star Al Horford alone, who also had an objection to this event hosted by the Hawks. “Al Horford, we never f***ed with you anyway,” Mike said. “We don’t f*** with Luke (Kornet). Luke should stay in San Antonio and concern himself with San Antonio business,” Killer Mike told, according to TMZ Sports.

He was in full praise of the Magic City strip club and everything that they have done to contribute to the hip-hop culture and the entire nightlife experience of Atlanta. He highlights how the strip club has given opportunities to performers and built lives for three decades. “These women have went on to become business owners, moms, wives and more,” Mike added.

Mike also shares that the strip club has been a strong part of Atlanta’s identity and a big part of its social and cultural ecosystem. He also highlighted that adult entertainment has been embedded in the city’s history, and nothing can change that. Therefore, he completely disagrees with Kornet’s argument about disrespecting women with this promotional event.

What did Luke Kornet say in objection to the Atlanta Hawks’ promotional ‘Magic City Night’ event?

The Atlanta Hawks are fully in with the promotional events around the Magic City Night. They are calling this a tribute to a “cultural institution’ and have already included Atlanta-based rapper TI in their promotions along with themed merchandise and the familiar smell of lemon pepper chicken wings, which is very popular in the city.

While many people are excited about the event on March 16, Spurs center Luke Kornet feels it is straight up objectification of women. With his essay on Medium, he has now made this a national issue. In his essay, one can clearly see that he wants the night to be cancelled as he believes honoring a strip club is disrespectful to women.

He highlights how the NBA stands as a progressive, family-friendly league that is hoping to spread its wings to the global market. He argues that honoring a strip club, no matter how carefully curated, aligns with the mistreatment and objectification of women as a whole, putting the league in a bad light.

“We desire to provide an environment where fans of all ages can safely come and enjoy the game of basketball and where we can celebrate the history and culture of communities in good conscience. The celebration of a strip club is not conduct aligned with that vision,” writes Kornet.

Despite all the outrage, the ticket prices for the Magic City Night have simply gone out of hand. Earlier, what used to be a $10 dollar ticket for the event has now shot up to $94 dollars at the point of writing. So unfortunately, Kornet and Al Horford’s outrage has not resonated with the people.

Just like Killer Mike, Atlanta-based rapper Jayy Wick also shows support in the Atlanta Hawks initiative for the Magic City Night. While he doesn’t agree with the franchise marketing nightlife to kids, he believes that it is a part of the culture of the city. “That’s part of the culture in Atlanta – strip clubs,” Wick told TMZ Sports. “Is it the best way that you could market an NBA team that kids and all that s*** look at? Maybe not. But is it an Atlanta move? Hell yeah.”

Overall, people from Atlanta see this as a cultural homage as they are more aligned with the strip club and have seen it around in the vicinity, whereas others from different parts of America or the world may not be so comfortable with this tribute. But despite the divisive opinions on social media, the Hawks are selling tickets like hotcakes.