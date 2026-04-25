“We Don’t Know”: Ime Udoka Delivers Blunt Answer About Kevin Durant’s Injury Status Ahead Of Do-Or-Die Game 4

He played 78 regular-season games this year, the most he had managed in a single season in nearly a decade, and was the picture of durability for a franchise that built its entire playoff identity around his presence. In the space of ten days, a knee contusion in practice, a left ankle sprain in Game 2, and a swelling-forced absence in Game 3 have turned Kevin Durant into the biggest question mark in the entire first round. On Saturday, his coach provided the only honest answer available: nobody knows.

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Speaking ahead of a do-or-die Game 4 in Houston, Rockets head coach Ime Udoka offered nothing beyond what he actually had. “I think there’s some soreness,” Udoka said. “[Durant] pushed a lot of swelling out, but it will be a matter of if he can go. He’ll try it out I’m sure tomorrow morning and before the game. We don’t know his status yet.”

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The brevity of the answer reflects the reality of the situation. There is no positive spin available when your best player is nursing a sprained left ankle 24 hours before an elimination game, only the truth that it will come down to a morning shootaround and whatever his body allows. Durant sprained his ankle in the fourth quarter of Game 2 while chasing down a baseline drive. He did not leave the game, but swelling set in overnight, and by Friday morning, he was going through a pregame workout that ended without him taking the floor for warmups.

Shams Charania broke the Game 3 scratch with hours to spare, with the ruling tied directly to the swelling that had not sufficiently cleared in time. The Rockets, without Durant, built a six-point lead with under 30 seconds left in regulation, only to blow it on back-to-back turnovers and an inexplicable foul. LeBron James drilled a three with 13.6 seconds remaining to force overtime, and the Lakers pulled away 112-108. Houston now trails 3-0. No team in NBA history has ever come back from a 3-0 deficit in the playoffs.

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Kevin Durant’s injury run this postseason started on April 15 when he suffered a right knee contusion in practice, keeping him out of Game 1, which the Rockets lost 98-107 without him. He returned for Game 2, played 41 minutes, scored 23 points on 7-of-12 shooting, but committed nine turnovers, the most he had ever recorded in a single playoff game.

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The ankle followed. Two injuries in two games, after a regular season in which he had been completely healthy, each arriving at the worst possible moment for a franchise that bet its season on having him available. Udoka’s “we don’t know” is the honest answer. It is also the worst possible answer for a city whose season expires with one more loss.

“Around The Clock”: What The Rockets Need From Durant – And What He Can Realistically Give

Ime Udoka had telegraphed the treatment plan before Game 3 was even played. At Saturday’s morning shootaround, he said Kevin Durant was getting treatment “around the clock” and that the franchise would do everything within its power to accelerate his recovery ahead of Sunday’s game. What that looks like in practice is ice, compression, electrical stimulation, and an anti-inflammatory protocol, which is standard for a Grade 1 ankle sprain. What it cannot do is compress a recovery timeline on demand when elimination is 48 hours away.

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Imago Credits: IMAGN

With Durant sidelined in Game 3, the Rockets leaned on the second-youngest starting five in playoff history: Amen Thompson, Tari Eason, Reed Sheppard, Jabari Smith Jr., and Alperen Sengun, who finished with 33 points and 16 rebounds in 47 minutes. The effort was there. The execution at the critical moment was not.

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Durant averaged 26.0 points on 52% shooting this regular season and represents an offensive dimension, the ability to create a clean shot against any playoff defense in the half-court, that nobody on Houston’s roster can replicate.

Even a compromised, hobbled version of Kevin Durant changes the defensive calculations the Lakers can apply. A Rockets team that goes into Game 4 without him goes into it having to beat LeBron James, a returning Austin Reaves, and a veteran bench with a starting five averaging a combined 22 years of age in the fourth quarter. Ime Udoka does not know if Durant plays on Sunday. What he does know, and what Game 3 confirmed, is that without him, the margin for error is gone entirely.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​