Over the last few days, Luka Doncic put on a show not only on the court, but on the sidelines as well. The clips of him yelling at his teammates and grabbing a clipboard from a staff member went viral. While some fans have questioned his approach, the Lakers’ response to his intensity appears to be quite different.

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JJ Redick addressed the clips circulating online, including Doncic’s halftime outburst during the 106–104 win over the Sacramento Kings.

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“Yeah, first of all, I think what he’s been doing has been great because he’s leading not out of frustration,” Redick said, speaking to the press at Sunday’s practice. Rather than criticize his star guard, Redick praised the way he has taken responsibility during tense moments.

Redick also admitted that he was furious with the team’s execution during the Sacramento game.

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“Whether that was a frustrating moment or not, it was frustrating for me. It was a four-point game, and we don’t execute a two-for-one, and then we don’t execute the last shot, and we turn a four-point game where it could be tied if we execute that correctly into an eight-point game. I was steaming, and that’s part of the reason that maybe I raised my voice a little bit at halftime.”

He also addressed the viral clip involving assistant coach Lindsey Harding, in which Doncic took a clipboard during a timeout to illustrate defensive adjustments.

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“So, but he, you know, whether it’s been, you know, the clip with Lindsey where, yeah, he wants to show something in a timeout, like I tell you guys all the time, that first minute is for the guys. And sometimes lately I’ve been going over there early just to sit. And I don’t say, like, those guys have been awesome, and Luka’s been leading that. They are problem-solving in real time. We encourage that, and those guys have been great with it.”

He also addressed the viral clip involving assistant coach Lindsey Harding, in which Luka Doncic took a clipboard during a timeout to illustrate defensive adjustments.

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Redick explained that he deliberately gives players ownership of those moments. The comments offer a different perspective on the footage that has drawn online criticism.

In reaction to the yelling incident, one fan compared Luka Doncic’s reaction to Shaquille O’Neal.

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“This like shaq yelling at andre Drummond about missing free throws.”

Another fan wrote, “This guy is so performative dawg. Can’t play ANY defense n just chucks up 30 shots a game. Sit tf down.”

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The Sacramento incident involved Luka Doncic appearing frustrated with Sandro Mamukelashvili’s repeated defensive struggles. Ironically, fans have repeatedly criticized Luka for his defensive lapses throughout his career. Some found the lashing out hypocritical.

Meanwhile, the earlier clipboard moment came during the Lakers’ 131–123 win over Phoenix, when the Lakers allowed a 31-point lead to shrink to five in the fourth quarter.

However, JJ Redick sees these moments as players taking ownership rather than undermining the coaching staff.

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With the Lakers sitting at 14–3, the coach appears comfortable with Luka Doncic’s vocal approach. The online criticism may continue, but Redick has made his position clear:

The team encourages its players to speak up and solve problems together.