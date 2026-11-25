Draymond Green has explained why his disagreement with former NBA player and Phoenix Suns broadcaster Eddie Johnson became personal, revealing that their tension extends beyond the recent debate over his Hall of Fame credentials. The Golden State Warriors forward addressed the dispute on The Draymond Green Show, pushing back against the suggestion that he considers himself a Hall of Famer while explaining why Johnson’s comparison with other former players bothered him.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

The disagreement began after Johnson questioned whether Green’s statistical résumé justified the growing belief that he could eventually enter the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame. Johnson brought up Mark Aguirre, Tom Chambers, Shawn Marion, and Kevin Johnson, questioning why those players had not been inducted. Green has now explained that his disagreement with Johnson goes beyond the recent debate over his Hall of Fame credentials. Revealing that the two had already clashed in person, the Warriors forward made it clear that he viewed Johnson’s remarks as part of a longer-running personal issue.

ADVERTISEMENT

“However, Eddie Johnson has been on these personal attacks of me for the last several years, and that’s fine. No problem. We even had words in Phoenix because it’s very personal,” Green said on The Draymond Green Show.

Green pushed back against the idea that he had placed himself alongside players already enshrined in the Hall of Fame. He pointed out that he remains an active NBA starter in his 15th season and views induction as an aspiration rather than an achievement he can already claim.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I’m actually an active NBA starter in year 15 of my career. I’m actually not a Hall of Famer. However, there is a sentiment around basketball that I may be a Hall of Famer,” Green explained. “And listen, I pray to God that I am. What an honor to sit in the Hall of Fame. I sit in the Hall of Fame at Michigan State. What an honor. It’s an honor. So yes, I would love to make the Hall of Fame, but by no means am I in the Hall of Fame.”

Fan Pulse SHOULD LEBRON SPEAK OUT AFTER WHAT HAPPENED TO HIS FAMILY? Yes. His family's safety comes before everything. No. Let the legal process handle it. He should address fans, but keep details private. AOJDAN8 fans are discussing this See results arrow_forward

The disagreement also involves how players should be evaluated. Johnson’s argument focused on scoring production and the careers of players who have not received Hall of Fame recognition. Green, however, believes that points alone cannot determine a player’s overall impact.

ADVERTISEMENT

Johnson later clarified that he was not dismissing Green’s defensive contributions or his impact on winning. Instead, he questioned how those strengths compared with the individual résumés of the players he had mentioned, particularly their ability to carry a team without its star player. Responding to Green on X, Johnson wrote:

“Your defense and impact on winning are part of your case. So here’s the individual basketball question. How do you weigh that against the individual résumés of those four guys who could actually carry a team if the star player they played with is injured?”

ADVERTISEMENT

Green addressed the scoring argument directly on his podcast, maintaining that offensive production should not be the only measure of a player’s Hall of Fame credentials.

“Eddie Johnson wanted to make it about, ‘oh man, but he’ll, you know, offensively this off, he shouldn’t have the, you know, he’ll score these points. I scored 19,000 points and this, that, and the other.’ And might I remind you, basketball is about way more than scoring points.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Green’s own Hall of Fame case is built around a different set of accomplishments. He has won four NBA championships with Golden State, earned four All-Star selections, received the 2017 Defensive Player of the Year award, and made nine All-Defensive Teams. His defensive versatility, playmaking, and role in the Warriors’ championship runs alongside Stephen Curry have been central to his career.

The debate also drew a response from former Warriors guard Baron Davis, who disagreed with Green’s use of the word “losers” to describe players without championships. Davis shared his perspective during an appearance on Gil’s Arena, arguing that not winning an NBA title does not make a player a loser.

ADVERTISEMENT

Green’s position is ultimately about the distinction between claiming Hall of Fame status and aspiring to earn it. He acknowledges that his career can be debated, but wants his contributions to be evaluated beyond traditional scoring numbers. With his defensive accolades and championship record forming the foundation of his case, the question of whether voters will eventually consider him worthy of induction remains open.