The Minnesota Timberwolves had the opportunity to clinch West Group B. For the first time this season, Chris Finch featured a lineup without Anthony Edwards and LaMelo Ball. Ultimately, the Memphis Grizzlies’ dominance on both sides proved too hot to handle.

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LaMelo Ball missed the game with a left ankle sprain sustained against the Oklahoma City Thunder, ending his 75-game streak, and remains listed as day-to-day. Anthony Edwards also remained sidelined following right knee surgery in late October. Without them, Jonathan Kuminga made a pretty harsh admission.

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“We got tortured, and it’s not like they were playing harder than us. We just wasn’t just going for it, including me mostly,” said Kuminga after the game. “I gotta be the one that does all the tough jobs. I’m not gonna be the best at it, but I feel like I gotta be the motivation to the guys. I gotta find it, I gotta be there for everybody. And I think that’s pretty much my job, just be the guy, active, and doing the rest of the stuff.

“And I think the rest of the guys will follow, but if I don’t do it, it’s like a human nature to take the energy out of a lot of activities. But then I want to do the best, I’ve got an attitude, a cool attitude, I think. So I just gotta figure it out.”

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The Wolves had figured out life without Anthony Edwards. Before tonight, they were 11-4 as Ant-Man was sidelined. In his absence, LaMelo Ball shouldered the responsibility. But against the Grizzlies, Finch didn’t have that weapon. And Wolves players felt that absence.

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Jonathan Kuminga also said the difference without LaMelo Ball. “I just think someone who could kind of calm the game. It’s very high intensity and minds are moving fast, and I just think we needed somebody that could just kind of fill that position. A point guard, calm the ball down and distribute.”

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Even coach Chris Finch admitted that the Wolves made it difficult for themselves without LaMelo Ball. “I just think it was a case where everybody tried to do to much offensively, we put our head down into a crowd and we missed a lot of easy baskets.”

Memphis came out with the physicality and grit that would bother Minnesota throughout the night. The Wolves struggled to find their rhythm offensively, committing 6 turnovers in the first frame. In fact, the Grizzlies grabbed 7 offensive rebounds, creating extra possessions and making life difficult on both ends of the floor. Things didn’t get much better for Minnesota in the second quarter.

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Being without Anthony Edwards and LaMelo Ball was already a significant challenge, but foul trouble for McDaniels and Shannon Jr. (3 each after the second quarter) further limited their impact. The Grizzlies shot 51.7% from the field at the halfway mark.

Ayo Dosunmu was one of the few bright spots, putting together an efficient first half with 16 points on 6/7 shooting. He also delivered 5 crucial points in the final 30 seconds to keep Minnesota within striking distance. The Wolves finally showed some life coming out of the locker room, putting together a huge 31-21 third quarter.

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McDaniels was at the heart of the turnaround, recording 10 points, 5 rebounds and 2 assists in the quarter. Just as importantly, he managed to do it without picking up a single foul. Despite this, the Wolves struggled to take care of the basketball, finishing with 19 turnovers. Memphis would convert 27 points from those and had more steals and blocks to cap off the 114-109 win.

Minnesota also had a disastrous night at the free-throw line, shooting just 61% overall. Anthony Edwards and LaMelo Ball’s absence was sorely felt, particularly with the Wolves struggling to generate consistent offense and find the necessary composure in crucial moments.