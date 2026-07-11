“We Have a Guest Room Available”: ‘Leaked’ Voice Memo From Victor Wembanyama’s Teammate Recruits LeBron James to Spurs

LeBron James’ free agency drama has a fresh update every passing day. And NBA fans tirelessly search for every possible clue about his next destination. One of the latest scoops regarding the landing spot didn’t come from an insider or a front-office executive. Instead, it was a leaked voice memo from a Spurs player inviting James to Texas.

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The catch? “Leak” was a brilliantly staged joke, and the voice behind the leaked audio was Luke Kornet.

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“We have a guest room available if you need some time to kind of figure things out on your end,” Kornet said in the now-viral audio that he shared on his blogging page. “We’d be open to open our doors.”

It immediately caught everyone’s attention because it sounded nothing like a traditional pitch. Rather than promising championships or roster moves, Kornet jokingly offered LeBron James a place to stay while he sorted out free agency. The pitch’s intentional awkwardness hinted that the parody was aimed at the modern recruiting process.

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The awkwardness didn’t end with the guest room pitch. Kornet started off stumbling through a greeting.

“Hey, LeBron, Mr. James, LeBron, Bron. It’s Luke Kornet, number seven of the San Antonio Spurs. You yelled at me a little bit last week, or last year. Anywho, yeah, I just wanted to, you know, kind of extend the invitation to come over here to San Antonio.”

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Then listed things that would entice James to choose Texas.

“We got a great thing going. A lot of young talent, you know. It’s an easy place to live, tax-free, you know. That’s always something,” Kornet said, also highlighting that La Panaderia is “bussing” and that the city is great for raising children.

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Then came the punchline.

“You know, you can play alongside, you know, a generational player, and Victor too.” By referring to himself as the generational player before casually mentioning Victor Wembanyama, he drove satire into top gear.

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Importantly, Luke Kornet didn’t intend to deceive anyone. He published it himself on his Medium blog under the title ‘LEAKED: Spurs’ Voice Memo Sent to LeBron James ’; he even opened the post by writing, “We have obtained the exclusive audio of one such voice note,” making it clear that it was Kornet’s attempt at spoofing the free-agency drama.

He made it sound so real that he addressed LeBron James’ long-pending 5th trophy. “I think it could be a swell, swell time. Yeah, you’re chasing number five, and we’ve got five, so looking for number six. So we’re kind of all in the same ballpark.”

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The timing made the joke even better.

Shams Charania had recently reported that Rich Paul was receiving recruitment pitches and voice messages from teams interested in James. Kornet exaggerated that idea into an intentionally awkward pitch that ended with him asking the superstar to “sign it and send it back.”

Will LeBron James sign it amid Wemby’s sacrifice?

Not even a month ago, LeBron James openly mocked San Antonio on his podcast. “You ain’t doing s**t in San Antonio. Nothing at all. Nothing. And I mean nothing,” Bron said while also mocking the river walk.

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With that already in place, it’s hard to believe that James would fall for Kornet’s bait. On the other hand, Victor Wembanyama made a genuine sacrifice that could help the Spurs build a contender.

The Frenchman agreed to a new 5-year extension worth about $252 million instead of pursuing a super-max contract that could have fetched him over $300 million. In short, he preserved financial flexibility and reduced the pressure from the luxury tax.

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His approach resembled one of the most talked-about contract decisions in recent times.

In 2024, Jalen Brunson turned down the opportunity to sign a significantly larger contract extension. He reportedly turned down $113 million in potential guaranteed money. That decision ultimately helped the Knicks preserve capital and strengthen their roster.

And ultimately win the title.

Wemby appears to follow a similar blueprint. Will Bron consider this instead of Luke Kornet’s pitch and change his decision?