“We Really Needed Him”: JJ Redick Backs Bronny James’ Growth After Lakers Beat Pacers

Despite being fit, Bronny James saw 0 minutes of action on the court in the past seven games. But it all changed against the Indiana Pacers as the head coach, JJ Redick, relied on LeBron James’ son. Despite scoring just 4 points, there were a lot of positives for the 21-year-old.

“It’s gotten significantly better,” said Redick to the media after a 137-130 win against the Pacers. “Our staff has a lot of confidence in him. Felt like this was a game we really needed him. It was a game that, you know, his athleticism, his defense, you know, he had two really, really good defensive possessions, individual defense in the first half. I think the biggest thing with him is he’s got a lot of confidence right now.

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He’s having a fantastic season with South Bay. arguably the best player for like the last three or four weeks in our state ready games every single time. He’s got a bounce to his step right now. I think that just comes from developing that confidence.”

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Redick gave a massive shout-out to South Bay head coach Zach Guthrie for the developmental success. The appearances in the G-League have paid off for younger James at a time when he has failed to crack the rotation under JJ Redick’s team for the second year in a row. Despite jumping between two rosters, Bronny James has played 12 games for South Bay this season, helping the team secure a spot in the upcoming G League playoffs.

Imago Mar 19, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Bronny James (9) inbound the ball in the second half against the Denver Nuggets at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

He has done this on the back of his efficient shooting. So far, Bronny shot 54.6% overall, 42.1% from three-point territory, and 90.9% from the charity stripe. That’s why JJ Redick recalled the 21-year-old having a lot of confidence in himself. The Lakers truly needed him today. As they were without Deandre Ayton (back spasms). Rui Hachimura (right calf soreness) and Marcus Smart (right ankle contusion).

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On Wednesday, Bronny played 13 minutes and contributed with just four points, one rebound, one assist, and two steals. This is not a highlight-worthy performance. But it’s still an important one. The last time James Jr. played more than 10 minutes was in February against the San Antonio Spurs, where he guarded Victor Wembanyama for a few possessions. Again, the opportunity has been limited on the hardwood, which is why the appreciation has been a little more.

JJ Redick instilled confidence in Bronny James despite fewer opportunities

Before tonight, the 21-year-old hadn’t played in a game since March 12 and hadn’t scored since March 1, when he played 6 minutes for 3 points. But it didn’t matter tonight, as once again, younger James dazzled the fans inside the Gainbridge Fieldhouse with a rim-rattling, one-handed dunk. Bronny even wagged his tongue toward the Indiana crowd, signifying he was loving that moment.

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It was possible due to his development in the G-League. Bronny James even credited both his coaches, JJ Redick and Zach Guthrie, for their role. They always tell me that they want me to be as aggressive as possible and look to score,” Bronny James told ClutchPoints. “If they give it to me, I’ll go get a bucket. If not, then just back it out in space and make a play. Not really thinking too hard and just playing basketball.”

The message seems to have worked for James Jr. He’s shooting better, 41.4% from beyond the arc compared to the 28.1% he recorded last season in his rookie year in the NBA. Since there are clear signs of growth, JJ Redick made sure to encourage the 21-year-old, who is already juggling between two rosters and in the shadow of LeBron James.