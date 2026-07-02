“We Want You Here”: San Francisco Mayor Publicly Recruits LeBron James to Join Stephen Curry After Lakers Exit

A mayor just did something no politician has dared to try before: recruit an NBA legend with a direct-to-camera plea. With LeBron James fresh off his divorce from the Los Angeles Lakers, San Francisco Mayor Daniel Lurie didn’t wait for the front office to make its move. At the U.S. men’s national soccer team’s World Cup knockout match in Santa Clara on Wednesday, he stepped in front of a camera and did the Warriors’ recruiting for them- personally, publicly and without apology.

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In an interview with the San Francisco Standard, Lurie made an explicit, passionate case to the 22-time All-Star, pitching not just the Warriors but the city itself, and, in doing so, handed GM Mike Dunleavy Jr. something money can’t buy: a public relations blitz straight from City Hall.

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“King James, we want you here in the San Francisco Bay Area,” Lurie declared. “The Warriors, the City of San Francisco will welcome you with open arms. We got you! Let’s go get this done. Join Steph, Dray… Let’s go Warriors! Let’s go San Francisco!”

The mayor’s public plea comes at a crucial juncture in NBA free agency, with the Warriors reportedly trying to orchestrate a historic superteam.

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Rumors have intensified around the league regarding the Warriors’ ambitions, which reportedly include a pursuit of both James and superstar big man Anthony Davis. The possibility of pairing James with Stephen Curry would recreate the veteran chemistry that captured Olympic gold for Team USA in 2024.

The Bay Area as a whole has been thrilled by the prospect of a Big 4. While competing suitors like the Cleveland Cavaliers, Miami Heat, Minnesota Timberwolves, and Denver Nuggets are rumored to be courting James as well, Dub Nation hopes the friendship among James, Curry, and Green gives the Warriors a distinct psychological edge.

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For Lurie, an avid sports enthusiast and former chair of the Bay Area Host Committee, recruiting a generational talent like James is intertwined with civic pride and Warriors loyalty.

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Lurie, who holds a minority stake in the NWSL’s Bay FC and regularly frequents courtside seats at Chase Center, viewed the historic World Cup home match against Bosnia and Herzegovina as the perfect backdrop to amplify the city’s sports culture.

With the official free agency signing deadline set to lift on July 6, San Francisco’s top official has made it clear that the city is prepared to roll out the red carpet for LeBron James to join Steph Curry.