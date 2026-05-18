“We Were Supposed to Get Married”: Brandon Clarke’s Fiance Breaks Silence on Grizzlies Star’s Demise With Emotional Note

The NBA world was torn on May 11 when finding out about Brandon Clarke’s untimely passing. The Grizzlies forward touched his teammates’ lives, becoming one of the most liked individuals in the locker room. Clarke’s passing hit hard. It was a shock, hard for people who loved him the most to find any words. His fiancée, Amber Lorraine, needed a week to reflect on Clarke’s passing and shared an emotional tribute for him.

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“There are no words to describe this feeling. I never thought I’d have to live life without you. I’m not really sure how to do this without you by my side. You were the most special person, with the biggest heart. You made an impact on so many people, but most of all me,” Lorraine wrote.

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His passing left a major void, especially in her life. They had planned to spend their life together. Amber Lorraine called the day Brandon Clarke went down on his knee to ask the magical question, “the happiest day of my life”. She admired the Grizzlies forward for the person he was.

She particularly touched on Clarke’s making every person around him feel valued. Lorraine saw it first-hand, so did every one of his teammates. Jaren Jackson Jr. left for the Utah Jazz. Yet, he felt broken at the loss of his “twin”. Jackson also spoke about Clarke’s caring and genuine nature as a person.

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But for Amber Lorraine, it’s harder. This is a person she spent her every day with. More than the grand plans, it’s the small things the couple enjoyed daily that she looked back on.

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“I miss your silly jokes and childlike wonder. I miss your laugh and the way you made me laugh. I miss your big arms wrapped around me. I miss waking up to you by my side. I miss watching Harry Potter together with our favorite snacks. I miss the way you’d look at me. I miss how happy you’d get when I made your favorite breakfast and you’d scarf it down and ask for seconds… We were supposed to be married soon and eventually start a family and live on land with a bunch of animals and a garden,” she wrote.

They’d spoken about everything. From starting a family to living together, Brandon Clarke and Amber Lorraine were a happy couple. At 29, Clarke’s passing didn’t make sense. Coming up with words was hard for his loved ones. Lorraine still found the courage to pour everything she felt. But even then, it’s still difficult to process.

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“All I want is to hug you and kiss you and to hold you in my arms. I don’t know how to process that you aren’t here anymore. I love you always Brandon, forever and always ∞ ❤️ please keep watching over me, I need you,” she wrote.

Brandon Clarke was enjoying life before passing away

Clarke’s family or teammates didn’t know what to feel when hearing about his passing. It wasn’t just an invaluable person in their life. At 29 years old, Brandon Clarke had everything. He had a supportive franchise to help him regain confidence post-injury, and as per Lorraine’s heartfelt message, just as glittering a life off the court. So, for this to happen almost seemed unreal.

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The police department is still investigating the cause of Clarke’s death. A possible overdose isn’t ruled out, but the final results haven’t been shared yet. However, as those claims fly, Clarke’s barber revealed the Grizzlies forward was in high spirits days before his untimely passing.

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He was reportedly living with his friend from college, rejuvenating himself in the offseason. Clarke was engaged with the playoffs, even watching a Spurs-Timberwolves game during his haircut. There was no indication of a troubled individual, not from the barber, nor from anyone who interacted with Brandon Clarke over the past few days.

With an investigation ongoing, more details could be shared. However, it would still be impossible to explain his death to Amber Lorraine or Clarke’s family. He was their gem, a man who provided boundless joy. Adjusting to life without his kind presence is the last thing anybody wants to do. However, it’s necessary.

Saying that is easy for those whose life didn’t revolve around his. All we can do right now is offer strength and love to Lorraine and Brandon Clarke’s family as they deal with his passing.