“Weight of the World on His Shoulders”: Lakers’ Poor Perimeter Defense Will Burden Walker Kessler, Says Tim MacMahon

The Los Angeles Lakers’ aggressive offseason retooling is far from complete. But the concerns are already manifesting. The Luka Doncic-Austin Reaves core has officially landed an elite rim protector in Walker Kessler. But NBA analysts are already questioning if the team’s structural flaws will break their shiny new defensive anchor.

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Following a massive $130 million sign-and-trade to acquire the 7’2″ center from the Utah Jazz, the expectations in Los Angeles are in the stratosphere. However, Tim MacMahon has a stark warning for the team. Appearing on ESPN LA’s Sedano and Kap show, the senior NBA insider argued that the Lakers’ not addressing Doncic and Reaves’ flaws will place an unsustainable burden on the 24-year-old big man.

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“Well, and my thing is this: The Lakers were a bad perimeter defensive team. They got worse on that end of the floor—or in that particular aspect, I should say. My point is, they are pounding… like Walker Kessler’s got the weight of the world on his shoulders defensively because there’s going to be blowby after blowby.”

Both Jorge Sedano and MacMahon feel that the Lakers are only as good as Doncic and Reaves, who are jarringly weak at the perimeter. Sedano stated that unless the two star guards step up their game, they’re going to get Kessler in foul trouble.

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MacMahon emphasized that while Kessler possesses historically elite shot-blocking instincts, the sheer volume of perimeter breakdowns will force him into impossible situations.

“He very well might lead the league in blocks, a league where Victor Wembanyama exists, because there’s going to be so many attacks on the rim. And to your point, there’s concerns about foul trouble. He is an outstanding shot blocker. I think the challenge for Walker Kessler is to become an outstanding defensive anchor. There is a difference.”

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MacMahon finally reveals the misconception behind Rob Pelinka’s $250+ million worth of signings. The Lakers are mistakenly treating Kessler as an instantaneous fix-all.

“He’s not a Rudy Gobert type of defensive anchor at this point in his career. He’s young. He’s only 24 years old, but, you know, Gobert had some teams here in Utah where… he was surrounded by mediocre to poor defenders, and they were still top-five, at least top-10, defensively. Kessler’s not at that level, and they need him to continue getting better because they’re… it looks like their defensive strategy is basically like, ‘Kessler, bail us out.'”

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The immense tactical pressure on Kessler is directly tied to the jaw-dropping cost the Lakers paid to secure him. Pelinka surrendered two unprotected future first-round picks (2031 and 2033) alongside two first-round pick swap rights (2028 and 2030) to land the restricted free agent on a lucrative four-year, $130 million contract.

The GM overspent specifically to satisfy Doncic’s direct request for an elite rim-running big, reinforcing the roster after losing franchise icon LeBron James to free agency and seeing perimeter defenders like Marcus Smart sign elsewhere.

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MacMahon concluded that while the new-look Lakers will undoubtedly have a high offensive ceiling, their postseason viability will hinge entirely on Kessler’s durability coming off shoulder surgery.

“I think he does need to continue to improve in the screening aspect of that, the pick-and-roll aspect of offense, but man, they’re going to be good offensively. I just question, even with the addition of him, if they’re going to be good enough defensively to be any kind of a credible threat.”

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While Pelinka successfully added depth by signing Sandro Mamukelashvili, Quentin Grimes and Collin Sexton, as well as the backup big man, Kevon Looney, the gaps in the perimeter are still there. The Lakers are yet to find a perimeter piece, supposedly targeting Jonathan Kuminga. But unless they improve, Kessler inherits an unfair defensive load.