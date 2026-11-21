Last season, Rob Pelinka swapped Gabe Vincent for Luke Kennard and claimed they were very aggressive at the trade deadline. While nothing can compare to the February 2025 blockbuster that brought Luka Doncic to LA, the general manager intends to keep the aggressive mid-season tradition going. He signaled that the Los Angeles Lakers intend to make major moves ahead of the trade deadline even after surging to a 13-3 start to the 2026–27 NBA season. Fans already have suggestions for where he could start.

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Speaking with Chris McGee and Lakers legend James Worthy on Spectrum SportsNet, Pelinka praised the locker room chemistry, JJ Redick, Luka Doncic, Sandro Mamukelashvili, and the depth additions that are fueling Los Angeles’ hot opening stretch. But he also revealed that the front office is approaching its internal 20-game evaluation mark to identify roster gaps and add talent for a deep postseason push.

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“We always say as GMs, you like to take the first 20 games to really evaluate your roster and maybe see where the holes are. We’ll be active at the trade deadline to shore up things that we see. We think this team has a real chance to make a run, so we want to give the group as much talent as we can. Don’t want to get too far over our skis with a hot start, because you don’t want to get big-headed, but clearly the way it’s gone so far, it’s been great, and we hope it continues.”

Pelinka’s remarks come at a time when one theme dominates LakeShow’s debates, particularly regarding the roster gaps of head coach JJ Redick’s bench and the uncertain future of Bronny James.

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While LeBron James went to the Philadelphia 76ers, Bronny has remained on the Lakers roster on a standard deal, with a $2.4 million team option looming for next season. Yet he has struggled to crack the rotation in his third year.

After failing a preseason audition for the backup point guard spot, he got a shot when Collin Sexton was sidelined. However, the 22-year-old has logged just 19 total NBA minutes across seven garbage-time appearances through the start of the 2026-27 season. When he was on the floor, the Lakers have been outscored by 34 points in those seven games.

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Even with Austin Reaves missing the last four contests and Walker Kessler sitting out during a narrow scare against the Charlotte Hornets, Redick has kept James glued to the bench while assigning rookie Cameron Carr (who is only 46 days younger than James) to the G League’s Coachella Valley Lakers for developmental reps.

Bronny occupying a roster spot where he neither gains any development nor do the Lakers gain any tactical benefit has long been a talking point. With Pelinka’s inclination to make more roster shakeups this season, fans are pushing for creative trade packages surrounding Bronny.

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Lakers fans urge the front office to move Bronny James for bench depth

At the time of Pelinka’s Spectrum SportsNet appearance, a combination of Carr being sent back to the G League and another day on the bench for Bronny had fans across social media itching for a change on the Lakers roster that isn’t just about moving the usual suspects between Coachella Valley and the parent club. They zeroed in on Bronny James’ roster spot, questioning why LA has neither given him consistent minutes nor used his salary slot to bolster frontline and guard depth around Luka Doncic, Reaves, and Kessler.

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With Austin Reaves’ heel injury adding to Doncic’s workload and fatigue, one commenter pointed directly to the urgency of reinforcing the rotation while preserving the starting unit’s chemistry. “Hopefully before trade deadline or the summer, but Sexton, Adou, Bronny and Looney gotta go. Not providing the value we really need. We legit have a championship team, just missing some more bench depth. Kessler and AR sat out and we almost lost to hornets smh.”

Another fan echoed the desire to keep LA’s core intact while packaging fringe rotation pieces, including Bronny, Kevon Looney, Jaden Hardy, or rookie Cameron Carr, to address weak spots before February. As that user put it, “I think trading a core player would be a mistake you should try and trade either hardy looney bronny or maybe carr. the chemistry is off the charts”

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Others took an even sharper stance on reshaping the second unit, demanding, “Cut Bronny, trade Adou, sexton and Hardy. Find a 4 and back up 5.”

Frustration over how the Lakers managed their young assets also resurfaced, with several fans lamenting recent roster decisions, such as moving on from Dalton Knecht, while watching Bronny log just one G League outing this season despite putting up 22 points and seven assists in a sluggish 98.1 offensive-rating performance for the team.

Summing up that regret, one viewer wrote, “Lakers really kept Bronny over Knect 🤦🏻‍♂️”

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The trade chatter even spilled over to rival fanbases tracking their own struggling young players, including Brooklyn Nets supporters frustrated with fourth-year forward Noah Clowney after rookie Nolan Traoré went down with an injury.

Venting online, one Nets fan wrote, “Noah Clowney had 4 years to develop a cosistent jumpshot and defense and finishing game and went 0/4 today Nolan traroe went down with a injury hopefully nothing serious I blame Clowney for traroe injury and I hope Clowney gets traded for bronny james.”

There’s also a small section of the Bucks fanbase oddly vying for Bronny to come to Milwaukee. Then there are the comedians who just want anarchy after the Lakers’ winning streak ended: “Lakers season is over. Trade everyone build around Bronny”

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With Pelinka openly confirming that Los Angeles plans to stay active when players across the league are trade-eligible, and offseason minimum additions like Matisse Thybulle and Ziaire Williams proving how valuable playable depth is for a contender, pressure is mounting on the Lakers to decide whether Bronny James still fits into their win-now timeline.