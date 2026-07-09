“We’ll Figure It Out”: Stephen Curry Admits Warriors Will Be Out of ‘Creative Ways’ if LeBron James Doesn’t Join them

The Golden State Warriors entered the offseason hoping to reshape their roster around Stephen Curry one more time for one more championship push. The plan was bold – trade for Anthony Davis, use him as the bait to lure LeBron James, and assemble a roster of legends around Curry and Draymond Green. Instead, they have found themselves waiting on a decision that could define everything else they do this summer. As the LeBron James free agency drama drags on, the Warriors’ options continue to shrink.

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Steph knows it, but he also believes the team has no choice but to stay patient.

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“We will still try to stay aggressive in the offseason, knowing we have to put a good team together and hold down the fort until Jimmy (Butler) and Moses (Moody) are back,” Curry said, speaking to the San Francisco Chronicle, responding to the big what-if question.

‘What will the Warriors do if LeBron James signs elsewhere?’

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Most importantly, Curry admitted that the uncertainty has complicated the Dubs’ plans and acknowledged the challenge facing the front office.

“I don’t know what kind of creative ways we can continue to get better if LeBron doesn’t come or whatever,” Curry said. “But we’ll figure it out.”

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“We’ll figure it out” is equal parts resilience and resignation. It’s the language of a franchise that has run out of runway, still convinced it can somehow find more.

These words reflect the reality of the Warriors’ offseason

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With roughly $34 million left to avoid tax and four spots left to fill, the team has only a few ways to add impact talent.

The broader free-agent market offers little relief. The top names have already come off the board. Trae Young re-signed with the Wizards on a four-year, $212 million deal, while Austin Reaves, Isaiah Hartenstein and Walker Kessler all landed deals elsewhere, leaving LeBron James as the last legitimate superstar available.

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If he signs elsewhere, the front office loses its biggest opportunity to reshape the roster around Curry without sacrificing its remaining flexibility.

That’s why the organization has continued waiting despite the disappearance of big names from the free-agent board.

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The original blueprint looked much different.

The Warriors explored scenarios involving Anthony Davis, believing an elite frontcourt could strengthen their pitch to LeBron. Draymond Green’s contract maneuver also created additional financial flexibility early in the offseason.

That plan has become far more complicated.

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The Wizards have not only insisted publicly that Davis is untouchable, general manager Will Dawkins declared, “he wants to be here, we want him here,” but their asking price has made the deal enormously difficult.

Washington is seeking Jimmy Butler, multiple first-round picks, multiple first-round swaps, and multiple second-round picks in return, a price steep enough that the Warriors have yet to formally engage.

And without AD in the picture, Shams Charania has made clear that James does not view Golden State as a worthwhile destination, leaving the Warriors in a bind: gut their future for a player they may not be able to keep long-term, or watch LeBron walk to Cleveland, Miami, or Philadelphia without them.

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Every passing day leaves the Warriors with fewer realistic paths towards acquiring Bron.

If James ultimately chooses another destination, the Warriors may have to pivot aggressively. Veteran free agents like DeMar DeRozan could become realistic targets. Also, the available tradable first-round picks would enable trades for wings like Trey Murphy.

Can the Warriors hold the fort without LeBron James?

Curry’s comments about “holding down the fort” also carry another layer.

Jimmy Butler continues recovering from the torn ACL he suffered in January. Meanwhile, Moses Moody will likely miss significant time after rupturing his left patellar tendon.

Butler reportedly has progressed very well and will need a few more weeks to run. So, he might return to the floor by January 2027. The Warriors could spend the opening months of next season without two important players, making it tough to hold the fort.

They need to rely on their latest additions like Kristaps Porzingis, Al Horford, and Yaxel Lendeborg to step up big time.

However, a recent report from Jovan Buha claims that the Warriors still have a shot at Anthony Davis. He said that the Wizards’ refusal to trade AD could simply be a negotiation strategy. With Davis eligible for a 4-year, $275 million extension, the Wizards can’t risk a financial burden.

Imago Apr 9, 2026; San Francisco, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) meets with Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) after the game at the Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

The ‘untouchable’ position of AD would make the Warriors offer more than just Jimmy Butler, and that would include valuable draft capital.

So, Buha argued that the Wizards could decide between risking a longterm financial commitment and trading for Jimmy Butler’s expiring contract along with future draft picks.

It’s a win-win situation. The Wizards can strengthen their future, while the Warriors can rope in Bron for a win-now situation.

Either outcome hinges on a decision that isn’t Golden State’s to make. And that’s the defining problem of this offseason. The Dubs only have a few creative options in hand.