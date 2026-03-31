“We’re a Winning Family”: LeBron James on Witnessing Bronny, Bryce’s On-Court Growth With Savannah

Going into the game against the Washington Wizards, the Los Angeles Lakers weren’t too down without Luka Doncic. LeBron James was especially having the time of his life. He got to enjoy the Lakers’ pregame football ritual with his old teammate, Anthony Davis, he made a triple-double tonight, and executed the most exciting father-son pick-and-roll on the way to a 120-101 victory. At the end of the day, he is still a dad keeping a watchful eye on all the awesome things his kids are doing.

And his kids are doing some great things on the court. Bronny led the South Bay Lakers to a number one seed while Bryce punched his ticket to the NCAA Final Four with the Arizona Wildcats. While the Lakers are on a very improved run, for LeBron better things are happening in his living room.

Following a historic weekend for the James household, LeBron opened up about the surreal experience of watching his sons’ major milestones that were only minutes apart. “It was totally awesome,” James said after the game. He described the scene he heard of Bronny and Bryce going on a tear.

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“I had Bronny’s game on my iPad ’cause me and my wife were in the living room. I had Bronny’s game on the iPad sitting on the table and then my wife had Bryce’s game on the TV. So, we were watching both at the same time.” While Bron and Savannah played double duty on a multi-screen setup, the dad of three was having the time of his life. “I mean, come on! My boy’s first year in college. He’s going to the Final Four and Bronny doing what he doing… we got nothing to worry about.”

His dad indicates tonight’s high energy came from Bronny and Bryce’s antics this weekend. “Listen, we’re a winning family and that’s all we’ve ever done,” the proud dad proclaimed. “And it doesn’t even mean in sports. I mean, in life, we’re a winning family. So, all this other is just extra credit and we’re super appreciative of it.”

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At a time when their dad is potentially at the cusp of retirement, Bronny and Bryce probably don’t realize that their individual accomplishments might be fueling the Lakers’ surge.

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LeBron James’ winning family dominates Wizards

LeBron James finished tonight with 21 points, 12 assists, and 10 rebounds. Bronny also returned to the parent club after the South Bay stint to have his most meaningful minutes all season, 26 minutes to record 6 points and a rebound, assist, and steal each.

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That’s discounting the one and only father-son highlight reel they created tonight across multiple plays. Bronny’s one assist to Luke Kennard conveyed to the game-defining three. Almost no one was expecting a game this exciting without Luka Doncic and against the shaky Wizards.

While he gets garbage time in the LA Lakers rotation, Bronny emerged as the definitive standout in South Bay following Saturday’s 140–132 victory over the Sioux Falls Skyforce. The team is 14-0 with Bronny. This follows a historic Friday night where LeBron recorded the first father-son assist in NBA history against the Brooklyn Nets.

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Bryce James has found his own rhythm at the collegiate level. Despite redshirting at Arizona, Bryce has been a vital part of the Wildcats’ chemistry during their deepest tournament run in 25 years. Arizona’s 79–64 victory over Purdue on Saturday night officially sent the team to the Final Four in San Antonio.

Since LeBron didn’t go to college, and Bronny only had one season, this is a whole other feeling for the James household. The family’s winning mantra is more motivation for King James success than a title pursuit.