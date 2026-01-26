“We’re at Each Other’s Throats”: Steve Kerr Delivers Strong Message After Minneapolis Shooting

As an NBA game resumes, Minneapolis remains gripped with tension. While the Timberwolves, joined by the Lynx and other Minnesota sports organizations, the fatal shooting of 37-year-old ICU nurse Alex Pretti on Saturday, the Golden State Warriors are witnessing a situation that was similar to the last time they were in Minneapolis. Steve Kerr had something to say then. And tonight was no different.

The Minnesota Timberwolves and Golden State Warriors were scheduled for a game on January 24. Pretti was killed few hours before tip-off. The NBA then decided to postpone the game, a decision Kerr said Chris Finch and the Wolves included him in, as protests around the city grew.

They’re playing that game today but the tensions have since grown. For the Warriors, coming back to Minnesota, where they played the 2025 Western Conference semis, has been a completely different experience this season. “I feel for the city. There’s a pall that has been cast over the city. You can feel it,” Kerr said during his pre-game press conference. He followed it up with heartfelt condolences to Pretti’s loved ones and the city.

“My concern as an American… we’re not perfect. You know, we never have been perfect, but I think our ideals have been in the right place for a long time, our values,” Kerr stated.

Known for his advocacy on social issues, Kerr repeated a similar message to what he said on MLK Day. “I think remembering the values that come with the Constitution, that come with citizenship, the values of looking after each other, are so important right now just because of the extremism that we can feel from all over the place,” After appealing to the public to look after each other, Kerr said, “We are being divided by media for profit, by misinformation. It is a confusing time to be alive and to be an American.”

Kerr expressed deep concern over division within the community. “I think that’s the biggest thing, you know, is… and that’s what’s so sad about all this is, like, we’re at each other’s throats right now. And, you know, you can’t just say ‘I’m right and the other person’s wrong.’ Not in this current climate of non-stop news flooding at us.”

The 5x NBA champion concluded his remarks by urging the community to lean on each other amid conflicting reports.

Timberwolves join Minnesota in their grief

The postponement was a collaborative decision between the league and both teams to prioritize the safety of fans and personnel. But the grief over Pretti still fresh, the community is reacting in a big way.

Chris Finch revealed that for himself and the Wolves players, it’s been “hard to watch” the situation unfold. Finch and Kerr had a meeting with the players on Saturday to discuss the postponement. The Warriors have been observing the protests on the streets and outside the Target Center since.

The last time they were in Minnesota was in December. The community had been reeling from the fatal shooting of local resident Renee Good. Kerr had once again urged the people to not get carried away by misinformation then.

That game went on with the Wolves holding a special tribute to Good. They proceeded to beat the Dubs 120-127.

This game is a lot worse. As the players warm up and do shootarounds, protestors outside the Target Center continue to chant. The stands are being filled with spectators wearing protest-themed t-shirts. Even the Wolves’ Dunk Team have joined in.

Watching this atmosphere, Kerr said, “I thought the vibe in the stands, it was one of the most bizarre, sad games I’ve been a part of. You could feel the somber atmosphere…We could tell they were struggling with everything that’s been going on, what the city has been through.”

The team held a moment of silence for Alex Pretti tonight too. Kerr deferred to the Wolves for the handling of the situation at all times. But even he can’t look past the heartbreaking state in Minnesota.