For a shorthanded Golden State Warriors squad still searching for offensive rhythm without its franchise cornerstone, Friday night’s trip to Portland exposed a troubling pattern that has lingered throughout the opening stretch of the 2026–27 campaign. Playing without Stephen Curry, sidelined with an abdominal tear, and Jimmy Butler, the Warriors fell behind by 26 points before the first quarter even ended. They ultimately dropped a 116–94 decision to the Portland Trail Blazers in their NBA Cup group-stage finale.

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While the defeat eliminated the Warriors from Cup contention and handed Portland the West Group C crown, head coach Steve Kerr made clear afterward that the blowout loss was less about a one-off night and more about a recurring lack of urgency from tip-off.

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Asked during his postgame press conference to diagnose what went wrong in the lopsided opening, Kerr did not mince words about his team’s inability to match opponents’ intensity in the first half.

“Yeah, we’re just, you know, this has been a theme in the early part of the season here. We’re just not bringing the necessary force and focus to start games. We’re getting killed in the first quarter over and over again. And so, we’ve got to find the execution to deal with the pressure,” Kerr said.

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Fresh off his belated epiphany that their strategy is too Curry-reliant, Kerr admitted what fans have been saying for a long time.

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“So everything matters, especially when you’re down, you know, the way we are with Steph and Jimmy out, like we have to execute; otherwise, it’s going to look like that at times. And so I don’t think the execution is there yet,” Kerr said.

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When pressed further on whether the team’s midgame surge stemmed from adjusting to Portland’s physicality or fixing their sluggish start, Kerr pointed directly to his roster’s stagnation and carelessness with the basketball in the opening quarter.

“I thought we were cutting harder and playing faster and more efficiently after the first quarter. And so when that happens, then the ball’s going to find Yaxel is going to find the guy who can attack. But in the first quarter, we were standing still, lazy cuts, poor screens, and then, you know, they’re a really athletic, defensive-minded team that can get after you. And they forced a bunch of turnovers. I think we must have had nine or 10 in the first quarter and then only, you know, six or seven the rest of the game. So got to be, got to be ready, got to be more prepared to start the game,” Kerr said.

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Everything Kerr flagged in his comments played out on the Moda Center floor, including the Warriors’ 10 first-half turnovers. Even with Damian Lillard sitting out for the first time this season, Portland overwhelmed the Dubs from the opening tip, roaring to a 37–11 lead after one quarter. The Warriors improved in the next two quarters, but fatigue set in.

The Warriors connected on just 4-of-24 shots and 2-of-13 from three-point range in the opening period. Even Portland fans could predict the ball movement in the Warriors’ basic pick-and-roll sets, which allowed the Blazers’ defenders to crowd the ball-handlers. Donovan Clingan was not even having a great night with fouls, yet controlled the paint.

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Rookie Yaxel Lendeborg served as the team’s lone consistent bright spot, pacing the Warriors with 18 points, seven rebounds, and two blocks in 30 minutes despite drawing the bulk of Portland’s defensive attention. True to Kerr’s assessment, his team briefly stabilized once the pace picked up in the middle quarters, outscoring the Blazers 67–54 across the second and third periods with better shooting efficiency.

That rally, however, only dented a deficit that ballooned as high as 36 points. Portland controlled the interior all night, outscoring their opponents 58–30 in the paint and winning the rebounding battle 54–46.

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Deni Avdija led seven Blazers in double figures with 26 points, seven rebounds, and seven assists, while Toumani Camara added 20 points and Scoot Henderson contributed 18 points, seven assists, and six rebounds. Clingan finished with 10 points, 12 rebounds, and three blocks; Robert Williams III chipped in 12 points and eight rebounds in 16 minutes off the bench, alongside Jrue Holiday’s 12 points.

With the win, Portland improved to 3–1 in group play and clinched its spot in the Knockout rounds. The Warriors now wait till Wednesday, when Steph Curry will be re-evaluated, for a glimmer of hope.