“We’re Going to Be Nasty”: Walker Kessler Sounds Off Major Warning to NBA Teams Amid Scrutiny Over Defense

The Lakers have an offense built around Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves, which is enough to generate headlines. But their defense remains the biggest unknown surrounding a team with championship ambitions. After a summer of changes on that end of the floor and a few drills, Walker Kessler believes Los Angeles has more than enough firepower to silence those concerns.

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“I think we’re going to be a nasty defensive team,” Kessler said after team practice in a video posted by the California Post’s Khobi Price. “I’m just being honest, you know, seeing these guys hound the ball on the perimeter. And I think that Loon’s (Kevon Looney) mind and his positioning on defense as elite too. Coming off we’re going to be really good defensively. We have a lot of defensive tools.”

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Walker Kessler gives Los Angeles a legitimate rim protector behind those perimeter defenders, while veteran big man Kevon Looney provides another physical option when Kessler sits. Redick can even explore bigger lineups featuring both centers, depending on the matchup. The former Jazz star further stated how the team is being overlooked defensively.

“I think people aren’t taking into account how good our perimeter defense is going to be with some of these guys. I’m just being really honest. I think that a lot of guys are very smart on the perimeter and positionally can play really good defense. I think we’ve got guys that just ball hawks that just hound the ball. So I don’t think people are taking that into account as much.”

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There are plenty of reasons for the outside skepticism. The Lakers finished 20th in defensive rating last season at 115.5 and allowed opponents to shoot 48.3% from the field, which ranked 24th in the NBA. They also lost Marcus Smart, one of their strongest point-of-attack defenders, after he signed with the Rockets.

That concern has already surfaced around the league. An anonymous NBA scout recently questioned whether the Lakers have enough answers defensively, particularly when it comes to matching up against the league’s best perimeter scorers.

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“I think the Lakers are going to be in trouble defensively,” the scout told Sports Illustrated’s Blake Silverman earlier this month. “… Offensively, Luka and Reaves are great. But which one of them is going to guard? That answer is obvious. It has to be Reaves because Luka’s not going to. So does guarding the best player take a toll on Reaves, or do they find someone else who will be able to guard that best guy who’s capable of it? I don’t know.”

The Lakers’ offseason moves suggest they heard the same questions. While Smart chose Houston, Los Angeles made moves beyond Walker Kessler. They added Matisse Thybulle, a two-time All-Defensive selection, to bring another proven perimeter stopper into the rotation. Ziaire Williams also gives the Lakers another long, athletic defender who can take difficult assignments.

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Quentin Grimes could add another layer. His offensive role may draw more attention, but his defensive instincts give head coach JJ Redick another option when the Lakers need to apply pressure on the perimeter. The idea is to make life difficult for opposing ball handlers before they reach Walker Kessler.

That could be the biggest difference from last season. And it appears the early practices have already caught the coach’s attention.

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“They understood the assignment today,” Redick said after the training session. “That was exciting. They set the tone for us defensively. There was a lot of physicality, a lot of grabbing and holding, and a lot of disruption without gambling.”

Walker Kessler highlighted the talent and effort, while Redick pointed towards the physicality and discipline showing up in practice.

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Luka Doncic gives the Lakers an offensive centerpiece capable of carrying enormous expectations. But a championship push will demand more than scoring.



Los Angeles needs its new defensive pieces to hold up against elite offenses. Plus, protect Reaves from having to absorb every difficult matchup and make Walker Kessler’s presence matter beyond the paint.