“We’re in the Mix”: Cavs HC Addresses Possible LeBron James Return Amid Free Agency Rumors

It’s not just NBA champions Stephen Curry, Draymond Green, and Jaylen Brown who have pitched in; even the Governors and the Mayors have been involved in luring LeBron James. Since leaving the Lakers, multiple teams have stood out and have made different cap space moves to secure the 22-time All-Star. Of all, however, the Cleveland Cavaliers are offering a storybook ending, and their head coach couldn’t contain the excitement.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“Listen, this is an exciting time for us, right? Like we’re in the mix for the greatest player of all time, my personal opinion,” Kenny Atkinson said on SiriusXM NBA Radio. “So it’s exciting. Like, man, we’re nervous. But we understand how it is. He’s obviously earned that right to take his time. Obviously, family plays a big part of it. But I know the state of Ohio, man, there’s something special there.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Even during the summer league match against the Pistons, the Cavs’ head coach couldn’t hide his excitement for the free agency move.

“You guys know there’s a little free agency thing going on right now. That could be our real jump, and you know what I’m talking about. That’s exciting too.”

ADVERTISEMENT

There are major reasons why Kenny Atkinson remains excited. First, NBA insiders Marc Stein and Jake Fischer stated that many in the league have a “growing belief” that Cleveland is the “scenario to beat.” The hometown franchise has another advantage.

LeBron James shares a great relationship with Brandon Weems, a high school teammate and now Cavaliers assistant general manager. Even Bron’s agent, Rich Paul, called the assistant GM a “big, big, big X-factor” in pursuing the four-time NBA champion.

ADVERTISEMENT

In fact, the Cavaliers have even reached out to “both Travis and Jason to do some finessing and courting of LeBron to come back home and finish his career with the Cavs.” The Kelce brothers and LeBron James share deep Ohio roots, so the Cavs are using every source available. Plus, cap space-wise, James Harden has declined his player option and is willing to reduce the number to accommodate Bron.

All these efforts are why the Cleveland head coach is excited. But there needs to be caution. The Miami Heat can offer the maximum salary among contenders, which is close to $7 million. They are pitching another Big3 idea this time with Bam Adebayo and Giannis Antetokounmpo. The Minnesota governor has also made a plea, as the Wolves have built a solid starting five, with LeBron being the missing piece.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recently, even Stephen Curry made public efforts to persuade LeBron James.

“The pitch is, you wanna play good basketball and be around people who know how to play the game? Hopefully, raise our floor and our competitiveness this year.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Even Warriors teammate Draymond Green, who is close friends with Bron, recently went on a trip to Puerto Rico. The 14-year veteran said his “pitch was crazy.” Another reported advantage the Warriors have is that they are reportedly luring Anthony Davis to Golden State. Plus, they recently signed former Lakers head coach Frank Vogel as part of Kerr’s team.

Multiple teams have lined up and are doing everything necessary to secure LeBron James. But with history behind him, Atkinson remains confident of their chances.